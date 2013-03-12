This Is What Movies Would Look Like Without Visual Effects

Photo: photo illustration by FXRant

Last month, visual effects (VFX) company Rhythm & Hues filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.The studio helped bring a ravenous Bengal tiger to the big screen in Oscar winner “Life of Pi.”



However, after more than 200 layoffs, some 400 VFX artists protested during the 85th Academy Awards.

The recent bankruptcy filing of Rhythm & Hues is the latest blow to the VFX community which has taken a hard hit in the past year.

Last September, VFX studio Digital Domain Media Group also filed for bankruptcy before being bought in part by Galloping Horse and Reliance Capital.

Now, some VFX artists have suggested a walk out later this week on 3/14 (“Pi” day) to show support for creating a union.

If it weren’t for visual and special effects crews, a lot of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters would be unwatchable.

From “Life of Pi” to “The Dark Knight Rises,” we’ve gathered together images from visual effects studios Industrial Light & Magic and Rhythm & Hues and visual effects software company Imagineer Systems to show what popular movies would look like without added effects.

