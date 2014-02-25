This Is What Movies Would Look Like Without Visual Effects

While watching a movie at home or in theatres, sometimes we forget the special effects that go into bringing a film to life.
This year, “Gravity,” “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” “Iron Man 3,” and “Star Trek Into Darkness” are all nominated for visual effects Oscars.
Would you recognise any of those films without their added special effects?
We’ve gathered together images from visual effects studios Industrial Light & Magic, Framestore, Sony Pictures Imageworks, and Rhythm & Hues along with visual effects software company Imagineer Systems to show what popular movies would look like without added effects.
From Oscar-nominated films to box-office successes see what popular movies would look like without effects.
Instead, the crew filmed seven miles of New York City streets while the actors were in town for a few days ...
There weren't really 80,000 people in the Pittsburgh Steelers' stadium during 'The Dark Knight Rises.'
Rather, small groups of more than 11,000 people that showed up were filmed and spread throughout the stadium to make it appear full.
