This Is What Movies Would Look Like Without Visual Effects

Framestore / YouTube ‘Gravity’ wouldn’t have looked like a masterpiece without the effects work of Framestore.

While watching a movie at home or in theatres, sometimes we forget the special effects that go into bringing a film to life.

This year, “Gravity,” “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” “Iron Man 3,” and “Star Trek Into Darkness” are all nominated for visual effects Oscars.

Would you recognise any of those films without their added special effects?

We’ve gathered together images from visual effects studios Industrial Light & Magic, Framestore, Sony Pictures Imageworks, and Rhythm & Hues along with visual effects software company Imagineer Systems to show what popular movies would look like without added effects.

From Oscar-nominated films to box-office successes see what popular movies would look like without effects.

