13 movies based on books coming out in 2021

Larry Horricks/Netflix Lily James in Netflix’s ‘The Dig.’

Despite many movie releases being postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many highly anticipated book-to-movie adaptations are going to be released next year.

The movie adaptation of “The Dig” by John Preston, starring Carey Mulligan and Lily James, will hit Netflix next month.

Movies based on best-selling novels like “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah, “French Exit” by Patrick DeWitt, and “Cherry” by Nico Walker are also slated to be released in 2021.

The film industry has been upended this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, causing many of this year’s releases to be pushed back.

Despite delays, many movies based on best-selling books like “The Nightingale” and “French Exit” are set to be released next year â€” much to the delight of fans of the original books.

Here’s a look at 13 books that are going to be made into movies in 2021.

The movie adaptation of “The Dig” will star Lily James, Carey Mulligan, and Ralph Fiennes.

Larry Horricks/Netflix Carey Mulligan in ‘The Dig.’

Release date: January 15

The film is based on the 2007 novel of the same name by John Preston and follows the story of the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo in the United Kingdom.

“The Dig” will be shown in a limited release on January 15 and will be available to stream on Netflix starting on January 29.



“The Knife of Never Letting Go,” the first book in the “Chaos Walking” series by Patrick Ness, is finally being made into a movie.

Lionsgate Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in ‘Chaos Walking.’

Release date: January 22

The film adaptation will be titled “Chaos Walking” after the series, rather than the first book, and will follow the story of Todd, played by Tom Holland, as he navigates a new world devoid of women, except one – Viola, played by Daisy Ridley.



The movie adaptation of “French Exit” will follow the same comedic storyline as the book by Patrick DeWitt.

Sony Pictures Classics Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges in ‘French Exit.’

Release date: February 12

Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges play a mother-son duo who go on an adventure through Paris spending the last of the inheritance they received from her deceased husband.



Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return for “Always and Forever, Lara Jean,” the final movie based on the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” series by Jenny Han.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

Release date: Likely mid-February

Though Netflix has yet to confirm when the highly anticipated final chapter in the trilogy will hit its streaming platform, you can probably expect “Always and Forever, Lara Jean,” to be released around Valentine’s Day, similar to when the other two movies were released.



Michael B. Jordan stars in the film adaptation of “Without Remorse” by Tom Clancy.

Paramount Pictures Michael B. Jordan in ‘Without Remorse.’

Release date: February 25

A spin-off of the “Jack Ryan” film series, the movie follows the story of a former Navy SEAL who becomes a CIA operative and seeks revenge for the wrongful death of his girlfriend.

“Without Remorse” is expected to be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video on February 25.



“Cherry,” based on the best-selling novel by Nico Walker, stars Tom Holland as a former Army medic with post traumatic stress disorder.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Tom Holland.

Release date: February 26

Holland’s character becomes addicted to opioids while trying to quell his condition. He must then fund his addiction by robbing banks, becoming more and more desperate.

“Cherry” will be released in theatres on February 26 and on Apple TV+ on March 12.



Titled “Fatherhood,” the movie version of “Two Kisses For Maddy” by Matthew Logelin is set to star Kevin Hart.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images Kevin Hart.

Release date: April 16

Both the autobiographical book and the movie adaptation follow a father struggling to bring up his young daughter after the unexpected death of his wife a day after she is born.



The film version of “Marry Me,” a novel by Bobby Crosby, will star Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and Colombian singer Maluma.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson seen filming on location for ‘Marry Me.’

Release date: May 14

“Marry Me” follows the story of a pop star who marries one of her fans, who happens to be a complete stranger, after learning her husband has been unfaithful to her.



The movie adaptation of “The Reincarnationist Papers” by D. Eric Maikranz is slated to be released under the name “Infinite” next year.

Chris Pizzello/AP Mark Wahlberg.

Release date: May 28

The film will star Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley, a man who discovers the hallucinations he’s experiencing are actually glimpses into his past lives.



Co-stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas started dating after meeting on the set of “Deep Water,” which is based on the book by Patricia Highsmith.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas walked their dogs in Los Angeles.

Release date: August 13

“Deep Water” follows the story of a husband who allows his wife to engage in romantic affairs in order to prevent a divorce. However, he soon becomes the prime suspect in her lovers’ mysterious disappearances.



The film adaptation “Dune” by Frank Herbert finally hits the silver screen next year after delays in its release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures Timothee Chalamet in ‘Dune.’

Release date: October 1

The highly anticipated sci-fi flick stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Rebecca Ferguson and is the first instalment in a two-part movie series based on the 1965 novel of the same name.

“Dune” will be released in both IMAX and 3D.



The movie adaptation of “The Last Duel” by Eric Jager will star Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, and Adam Driver.

Debbie Hickey/GC Images/Getty Images Jodie Comer on the set of ‘The Last Duel.’

Release date: October 15

A historical drama/thriller based on a true story, the movie follows the story of a woman who claims to have been assaulted by her husband’s best friend. The husband and his wife’s attacker then challenge one another to the last legal duel in France’s history.



One of the most anticipated book-to-movie releases of 2021 is “The Nightingale,” adapted from the best-selling novel by Kristin Hannah.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning.

Release date: December 22, 2021

The film will star Dakota and Elle Fanning as Vianne Mauriac and Isabelle Rossignol, two sisters living during World War II as they struggle to survive amidst the German occupation of France.



