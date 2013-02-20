Get Ready To Watch A Whole Movie On Vine Tonight

Photo: Oscilloscope

Twitter’s Vine app is great for shooting and sharing short, six-second clips with friends.But now one film distribution company, Oscilloscope, is taking it a step further and releasing a feature film on Vine today.



Some news organisations and media companies have already embraced Vine, but this is the first film to be released on the app, to our knowledge.

Starting at around 4:30 p.m. ET this evening, Oscilloscope will be distributing the film It’s A Disaster, starring David Cross, Julie Stiles, and America Ferrera live.

The film will be revealed in six-second clips on Oscilloscope’s Vine account. Not every second of the film will be covered, but it should be interesting to watch. Certain clips will also be watchable via Twitter.

Despite the Vine experiment, the company still plans to release the film in theatres April 12.

Check out the trailer below.

