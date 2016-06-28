The best movies and TV shows coming to Amazon, iTunes, Hulu, and more in July

You favourite streaming services have restocked with some great titles coming in July.

Comedies like “Keanu” and “The Boss” will be available. So will TV hits like “Mr. Robot” and “Ballers.”

There’s also the “ultimate edition” of the polarising “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Here’s the complete list. We’ve highlighted some of our top picks you shouldn’t miss in bold.

iTunes Sony Pictures Classics 'Miles Ahead.' Available July 5 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (Ultimate Edition) 'By The Sea' 'I Saw The Light' Available July 12 'The Boss'

'Keanu' 'Hardcore Henry' Available July 19 'Mother's Day'

'The Lobster'

'Miles Ahead' 'Elvis & Nixon' Amazon Prime Universal 'The Boss.' Available July 1 '29 Palms'

'48 HRS.' 'A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day' 'American Idiots'

'Another 48 HRS.' 'Battle for Terra' 'Best in Show'

'Broadway Danny Rose' 'Captivity' 'Casino'

'Clear and Present Danger' 'Dirty Work'

'Escape from Alcatraz'

'Flashdance' 'Hackers'

'KILL BILL: VOLUME 1'

'KILL BILL: VOLUME 2' 'Patriot Games'

'Rosemary's Baby' 'Saw VI' 'Saw: The Final Chapter' 'Scary Movie' 'Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll' (Season 2) 'Shall We Dance?' 'Snake Eye'

'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan'

'Star Trek III: The Search for Spock'

'Star Trek IX: Insurrection'

'Star Trek V: The Final Frontier'

'Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country'

'Star Trek: The Motion Picture'

'The Hunt for Red October'

'The Shining' Available July 2 'Kiljoys' (Season 2) 'Terminator Genisys' Available July 3 'All the Boys Love Mandy Lane' Available July 5 'Ardor' 'Barbershop: The Next Cut' 'By the Sea'

'Hannibal' (Season 3) Available July 7 'Tyrant' (Season 3) Available Just 12 'The Boss' (Unrated)

'Hardcore Henry'

'Keanu' 'Suits' (Season 5) Available July 13 '13 Sins' Available July 14 'Mr. Robot' (Season 2) Available July 19 'Batman v Superman' (VOD)

'The Lobster' 'Mother's Day' Available July 25 'Vikings' (Season 4A) Available July 30 'Good Dinosaur' (STARZ) Hulu 'Southpaw.' Available July 1 'MythBusters' (Complete Season 17) '40 Days and 40 Nights'

'48 HRS'

'Another 48 Hours'

'The Aviator'

'Broadway Danny Rose' 'The Brothers Bloom' 'The Business of Strangers' 'Captivity'

'Clear and Present Danger' 'Dirty Work'

'Escape From Alcatraz' 'Finding Neverland'

'Flashdance'

'Glory'

'Hackers' 'Hunger'

'The Hunt for Red October' 'In Her Skin'

'In the Loop' 'In Their Skin' 'Intermission' 'Legally Blondes' 'Lonesome Jim' 'Maniac' 'Manic'

'Me and You and Everyone We Know' 'Mercy' 'Mommie Dearest' 'My Amityville Horror' (2012) 'The Other Woman' 'Out of Time'

'Patriot Games'

'Rosemary's Baby'

'Saw VI'

'Saw: the Final Chapter' 'Shaolin Warrior' 'Sightseers'

'Simon Killer' 'Snake Eyes'

'Star Trek 11: The Wrath of Khan'

'Star Trek 111: The Search for Spock'

'Star Trek 1X: Insurrection'

'Star Trek V: The Final Frontier'

'Star Trek V1: The Undiscovered Country'

'Star Trek: The Motion Picture'

'Tiny Furniture' 'Touching the Void'

'Trainspotting'

'XX/XY'

'Your Sister's Sister' Available July 2 'Southpaw' (Showtime)

'Terminator Genisys' Available July 15 'The Last Days' Available July 21 'Vikings' (Season 4 New Episodes) Available July 23 'Z For Zachariah' HBO Now Jaimie Trueblood 'Straight Outta Compton.' Available July 1 '28 Weeks Later'

'A Perfect Murder'

'Dave Chapelle's Block Party'

'Dirty Harry'

'Dumb and Dumber' 'Dumb and Dumber To' 'Ghost' 'Iceman'

'Jackie Brown' 'Jem and the Holograms' 'Joy Ride' 'Love Potion No. 9' 'National Treasure' 'Not Another Teen Movie'

'The Bourne Ultimatum' 'The Neverending Story' 'The Secret Garden' 'Stargate' 'Stargate: The Ark of Truth' 'Stargate: Continuum' 'Van Wilder: National Lampoon's' 'Vice' Available July 2 'Suffragette' Available July 3 'Blackhat' Available July 9 'Black Mass' Available July 10 'The Night Of' Available July 16 'Straight Outta Compton' Available July 17 'Ballers'

'Vice Principals' Available July 23 'Our Brand Is Crisis' Available July 30 'The 33'

