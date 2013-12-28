Here Are A Bunch Of Movies That Are About To Disappear From Netflix After The New Year

According to a thread on Reddit, Netflix is getting ready to refresh its library for the beginning of 2014.
Earlier this year, Netflix removed the ability to find out what is expiring from its extensive archives, which means avid binge-watchers only have a few more days to catch up on some essential shows and movies. While most of these titles will vanish between January 1 and January 4, Netflix will take early action and remove some titles like “Transformers: Dark of The Moon” on December 29.
This list could have more additions, but here’s what you should watch immediately.
TV Shows: Expire January 1, 2014
- Dark Shadows (original from late 1960s)
- Saturday Night Live The 2000s
- Mr Bean
- The Kids In The Hall
- Perfect 10 Model Boxing (Volume 1)
Movies – Expire January 1, 2014
- The Rundown
- Brick
- Being John Malkovich
- Back To School
- Battle Of Britain
- Born On the Fourth Of July
- Braveheart
- Body Of Evidence
- Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
- Man On The Moon
- Lionheart
- 1492 Conquest Of Paradise
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space
- Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
- FX
- Do The Right Thing
- Desperado
- Up In Smoke
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Capote
- Biloxi Blues
- Seed Of Chucky
- Jarhead
- As Good As It Gets
- In The Name Of The Father
- Inside Deep Throat (documentary)
- I’m Gonna Get You Sucka
- In Like Flint
- Hard Target
- Foxy Brown
- Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell
- Gallipoli
- Half Baked
- Flashdance
- 50 First Dates
- For The Love Of The Game
- The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas
- The Bad News Bears
- The Russia House
- The Secret Of Nimh
- Revenge OF The Ninja
- Roman Holiday
- Rob Roy
- Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
- Remo Williams
- Requiem For A Dream
- Quigley Down Under
- Pumpkinhead
- Platoon
- Once Upon A Time In Mexico
- October Sky
- Mystery Men
- The Skulls
- Titanic
- Ronin
- Romeo And Juliet (1968)
- Tales From The Crypt: Bordello Of Blood
- Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight
- The Woman In Red
- Top Gun
- Street Fighter
- TNT Jackson
- Serpico
- Scary Movie
- Running Scared
- Troll II
- True Grit (1969)
- War And Peace
- Talk Radio
- War Games
- We Were Soldiers
- What Dreams May Come
- Windtalkers
- World Trade Center
- The Private Life Of Sherlock Holmes
- The Odd Couple (1968)
- The Mask Of Zorro
- The Great Train Robbery
- The Faculty
- The Dream Team
- Best Of Times
- Stop! Or My Mum Will Shoot
- Species
Movies- Expire January 4, 2014
- “Alice In Wonderland” (1951 Disney)
- “Immortals”
- “Dynamite Warrior”
