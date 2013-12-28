Here Are A Bunch Of Movies That Are About To Disappear From Netflix After The New Year

Paramount Pictures Optimus Prime from ‘Transformers’

According to a thread on Reddit, Netflix is getting ready to refresh its library for the beginning of 2014.

Earlier this year, Netflix removed the ability to find out what is expiring from its extensive archives, which means avid binge-watchers only have a few more days to catch up on some essential shows and movies. While most of these titles will vanish between January 1 and January 4, Netflix will take early action and remove some titles like “Transformers: Dark of The Moon” on December 29.

This list could have more additions, but here’s what you should watch immediately.

TV Shows: Expire January 1, 2014

Dark Shadows (original from late 1960s)

Saturday Night Live The 2000s

Mr Bean

The Kids In The Hall

Perfect 10 Model Boxing (Volume 1)

Movies – Expire January 1, 2014

The Rundown

Brick

Being John Malkovich

Back To School

Battle Of Britain

Born On the Fourth Of July

Braveheart

Body Of Evidence

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

Man On The Moon

Lionheart

1492 Conquest Of Paradise

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

FX

Do The Right Thing

Desperado

Up In Smoke

Can’t Hardly Wait

Capote

Biloxi Blues

Seed Of Chucky

Jarhead

As Good As It Gets

In The Name Of The Father

Inside Deep Throat (documentary)

I’m Gonna Get You Sucka

In Like Flint

Hard Target

Foxy Brown

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell

Gallipoli

Half Baked

Flashdance

50 First Dates

For The Love Of The Game

The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas

The Bad News Bears

The Russia House

The Secret Of Nimh

Revenge OF The Ninja

Roman Holiday

Rob Roy

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Remo Williams

Requiem For A Dream

Quigley Down Under

Pumpkinhead

Platoon

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

October Sky

Mystery Men

The Skulls

Titanic

Ronin

Romeo And Juliet (1968)

Tales From The Crypt: Bordello Of Blood

Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight

The Woman In Red

Top Gun

Street Fighter

TNT Jackson

Serpico

Seed Of Chucky

Scary Movie

Running Scared

Troll II

True Grit (1969)

War And Peace

Talk Radio

War Games

We Were Soldiers

What Dreams May Come

Windtalkers

World Trade Center

The Private Life Of Sherlock Holmes

The Odd Couple (1968)

The Mask Of Zorro

The Great Train Robbery

The Faculty

The Dream Team

Best Of Times

Stop! Or My Mum Will Shoot

Species

Movies- Expire January 4, 2014

“Alice In Wonderland” (1951 Disney)

“Immortals”

“Dynamite Warrior”

