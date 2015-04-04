We tried the app that's like Netflix for movie theatres -- and it's totally worth it

The prevalence of video-on-demand is causing box office profits to decrease, especially in North America. One company is giving consumers an incentive to keep going to the multiplex.

Moviepass is a subscription service that, for a $US30 to $US35 monthly fee, offers unlimited trips to the movie theatre. We took it for a test drive and found that the service makes a lot of economic sense for people who venture to the theatre frequently enough to cover the subscription cost.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Camera by Jason Gaines and Will Wei.

