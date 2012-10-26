Moviegoers Run Screaming From Paranormal Activity 4 ... After It's Accidentally Shown To Kids

THEY RAN FROM the cinema screaming, not because the film is rubbish (we can’t make that call because we haven’t seen it yet), it’s because the cinema goers were children.



The Daily Mail and This is Nottingham report that an audience of 25 had settled down to watch Madagascar 3, NOT Paranormal Activity 4 at a Cineworld in Nottingham at 10am on a Saturday morning .

So, they were expecting this:



But they got this:



Parents reported that as soon as the opening scenes of Paranormal Activity began, they knew something was wrong, and the children began screaming and crying.

Cineworld have apologised to those involved, who were given refunds on their tickets. They were also offered the chance to see a later screening of Madagascar 3, but it’s possible the kids weren’t overly eager to go back into a cinema so soon after their ordeal.

The opening scenes of Paranormal Activity 4 feature a bloodied corpse flying towards the screen. That’s a far cry from the cute animals of Madagascar.

