Moviefone Partners With Online Ticket-Selling Giant Fandango

AOL’s Moviefone has signed a deal to partner with online movie ticket-seller Fandango, according to Variety.The deal will add Fandango’s network of 20,000 screens to Moviefone consumers.



In addition, Moviefone will offer customers mobile barcode tickets through Fandango.

The partnership comes after Moviefone’s previous deal with movietickets.com expired earlier this month.

