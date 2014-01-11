Here's Proof That The Computer Code Used In Movies Is Mostly Nonsense

It’s a classic movie scene — elite hacker-types pore over scrolling computer code and complex-looking software to effortlessly solve some sort of problem.

For the sake of narrative, these moments are awesome and show the audience what their protagonists are made of. But a computer programmer, they’re no doubt hilarious moments because so few of them actually have anything to do with what’s going on.

Over at the MovieCode Tumblr, they’re cataloging all these great moments (sensical and nonsensical alike).

In the TV series “Revolution,” they borrow some source code from the original Prince of Persia computer game.

You remember Prince of Persia:

In the TV series “Arrow” some C source code is shown for calculating the position of Jupiter’s moons.

You remember Jupiter:

In the movie Swordfish, we get an up-close-and-personal look at a Data Encryption Standard cracking program.

