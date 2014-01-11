Here's Proof That The Computer Code Used In Movies Is Mostly Nonsense

Dylan Love

It’s a classic movie scene — elite hacker-types pore over scrolling computer code and complex-looking software to effortlessly solve some sort of problem.

For the sake of narrative, these moments are awesome and show the audience what their protagonists are made of. But a computer programmer, they’re no doubt hilarious moments because so few of them actually have anything to do with what’s going on.

Over at the MovieCode Tumblr, they’re cataloging all these great moments (sensical and nonsensical alike).

In the TV series “Revolution,” they borrow some source code from the original Prince of Persia computer game.

MovieCode

You remember Prince of Persia:

Wikimedia

In the TV series “Arrow” some C source code is shown for calculating the position of Jupiter’s moons.

MovieCode

You remember Jupiter:

GiphyGiphy

In the movie Swordfish, we get an up-close-and-personal look at a Data Encryption Standard cracking program.

MovieCode
You remember decryption:

GiphyGiphy

In the show “XIII,” they show the HTML source of tech blog Engadget.

MovieCode

You remember HTML:

GiphyGiphy

This doesn’t even scratch the surface. Head over to the MovieCode Tumblr for more »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us thewire