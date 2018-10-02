What 15 terrifying movie villains look like in real life

Linda Blair played a possessed 12-year-old in “The Exorcist” (1973).

At 14 years old, Linda Blair haunted viewers with her performance in “The Exorcist” after special-effects makeup artist Dick Smith transformed Blair into a nightmarish demon.

Rick Baker, Smith’s assistant on “The Exorcist,” told The Washington Post in 2007 that Smith revolutionized special effects in film.

“Dick showed that makeup wasn’t just about making people look scary or old, but had many applications. He figured out a way to make the welts swell up on Linda’s stomach, to make her head spin around, and he created the vomit scenes,” Baker said.

Baker isn’t the only one to acknowledge Smith’s impact — the special-effects veteran earned an honorary award at the Academy’s Governors Awards in 2011 for his trailblazing work.