Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, And Ryan Gosling Will Be In The Movie Version Of Michael Lewis' 'The Big Short'

The housing and credit bubble is coming to the big screen.

Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, and Ryan Gosling are going to star in the movie version of Michael Lewis’ book “The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine,” reports Variety.

“The book follows several key people who played a role in creating the disastrous credit bubble. The feature adaptation will likely feature several A-list actors who have similar-sized roles, similar to the cast of ‘Traffic’ or ‘The Counselor,'” reports Variety.

Some of the real-life people who were in Lewis’ book include Meredith Whitney, Greg Lippmann, John Paulson, and Wing Chau.

This is the second time Pitt and his production company, Plan B, are adapting a Michael Lewis book for the screen. Back in 2011, they made “Moneyball,” a box-office success.

Lewis’ book was published in March 2010 and spent more than 28 weeks on The New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list.

To get the whole story, head to Variety.

