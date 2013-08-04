11 Movie Titles That Give Away The Ending

Through the whole of 'Shawshank,' we root for Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) to be awarded the justice he so rightly deserves after being wrongfully incarcerated for the murder of his wife, and we are elated when it finally comes to him in the form of poo-filled escape.

But why?

We should have known all along things would work out for Andy. Redemption was always the film's destiny.