We did the maths: Here's how much movie theatres mark up your popcorn and snacks

Movie theatre chains like Regal and AMC make huge profit margins on the sale of food and drinks at the concession stand. Without these gross profits both companies would be losing hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Find out which items are marked up the most and which are the best deal.

Produced by Sara Silverstein and Alex Kuzoian

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.