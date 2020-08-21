AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and Marcus Theatres are reopening, and the first movie they're showing is 'Unhinged'

Noam Galai/Getty Images The entire movie business — from film studios to cinemas — has been put on pause by the coronavirus.

AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and Marcus Theatres are partially reopening Thursday.

The coronavirus pandemic has clobbered the movie business, with theatres shuttering and studios forced to push back major summer releases.

“Unhinged” – a road-rage thriller starring Russell Crowe – will be one of the first films on the big screen at these cinema chains.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Starting Thursday, movie lovers in the US can once again catch a flick at national movie theatre chains like AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and Marcus Theatre.

CNBC reported that 100 AMC Theatre locations have been attempting to attract viewers with 15 cent tickets for hit films like Marvel’s “Black Panther.” Theatres will also begin screening a new release on Friday: “Unhinged,” featuring actor Russell Crowe.

The newly reopened theatres won’t offer moviegoers a pre-pandemic experience, however. Social distancing will be enforced through limited seating. Popcorn and soda won’t be sold, and guests will be required to wear masks.

AMC Theaters are offering 15 cent movies today in honor of their reopening. Most in Olathe are sold out (at 40 percent capacity to allow for social distancing), with the exception of the Vin Diesel flick, Bloodshot. pic.twitter.com/7S3nl7qrhB — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) August 20, 2020

The entire movie business has been disrupted by the coronavirus. Movie theatre chains throughout the country closed locations in the face of the virus. Major production studios, as a result, have been forced to hold onto major releases. Two notable examples are Disney’s “Mulan” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” which have had premiere dates pushed back this year.

AMC itself has skirted on the edge of bankruptcy due to the pandemic. Yet the company’s reopening this week may not attract many viewers immediately. A Morning Consult study found that only 17% of 2,200 survey respondents would be comfortable catching a movie in theatres right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.