Movie theatre Chain Seeks To Boost Tuesday Revenues

Remember those ads for Domino’s “two times Tuesday” promotion, designed to get people to order pizza on what’s apparently a slow business night for the pizza chain? In the commercials, Tuesday was constantly referred to as “the most boring night of the week.” Whether that’s true or not, it seems many people don’t go to the movies on Tuesdays either.*

Carmike Cinemas, evidently unsatisfied with the past two months’ shockingly high box-office receipts, is trying to attract more business on, you guessed it, Tuesdays, with their “Stimulus Tuesdays” program.

Starting next week, the 250-theatre chain will start selling 16-ounce drinks and 46-ounce popcorn for $1 each on Tuesdays. This is an extremely palatable discount, but it still doesn’t reduce prices on movie tickets themselves, which are more expensive and kind of a necessary purchase when you go to the multiplex. Then again, why cut into those record-breaking revenues.

*For what it’s worth, we totally don’t understand this. Tuesday night is a television dead-zone. (We’d rather DVR American Idol, thank you very much.) What better weeknight, besides Friday, is there to go to the theatre?

