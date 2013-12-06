QUIZ: Guess The Biggest Movies Of The Year By Their Taglines

Kirsten Acuna
GATSBYThe Great Gatsby TrailerWhat’s the marketing tagline for ‘The Great Gatsby,’ old sport?

Movie marketers spend millions of dollars to make sure their films stick in your head, but how well do you remember the biggest movies of the year?

We’ve broken down some of this year’s blockbusters — and flops — to nothing more than their marketing tagline and a zoomed in glimpse of an iconic image or poster from the movie.

If you’re stumped, we’ve added hints.

Note how similar some of the taglines are.

See how well you know the biggest movies of the year.

If you need a hint, highlight the black box below the iconic movie image. We'll give you the answer on the following slide. Movie taglines will appear up here. Here's the first one: 'Even heroes fall.'

Hint: It's not 'Star Trek.'

Movie: 'Iron Man 3'

Tagline: 'Earth will fall.'

Hint: 'John Harrison' was the bad guy.

Movie: 'Star Trek Into Darkness'

Tagline: 'Remember who the enemy is.'

Hint: Katniss returns to the games for a second time.

Movie: 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'

Tagline: 'Danger is real. Fear is a choice.'

Hint: Little Smith's acting chops are put to the test.

Movie: 'After Earth'

Tagline: 'The land you know. The story you don't.'

Hint: There's no place like home.

Movie: 'Oz the Great and Powerful'

Tagline: 'Don't let go.'

Hint: In space, no one can hear Sandra Bullock scream.

Movie: 'Gravity'

Here's a really easy one. Tagline: 'It's kind of a big deal.'

Hint: 60% of the time that tagline should work all the time.

Hint 2: Milk wasn't the only bad choice you made.

Hint 3: No, really. You should know this.

Movie: 'Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues'

Tagline: 'All roads lead to this.'

Hint: Universal's most lucrative film franchise.

Movie: 'Fast & Furious 6'

Tagline: 'It all ends.'

Hint: The third time wasn't as big of a charm for the Wolfgang.

Movie: 'The Hangover Part III'

Tagline: 'Never take off the mask.'

Hint: Johnny Depp should stick to the seas for Disney.

Movie: 'The Lone Ranger'

Tagline: 'Remember Philly!'

Hint: Think 'The Walking Dead.'

Movie: 'World War Z'

This is a movie everyone should see this year. Tagline: 'We've all been there.'

Hint: Steve Carell stars in a role unlike any you've seen him in before.

Movie: 'The Way Way Back'

Tagline: 'The fight of his life will be for his own.'

Hint: Hugh Jackman reprises his most iconic role.

Movie: 'The Wolverine'

Tagline: 'Go big or go extinct.'

Hint: We are cancelling the apocalypse.

Movie: 'Pacific Rim'

Tagline: 'Earth is a memory worth fighting for.'

Hint: Not 'Elysium.' The other Earth-saving film from this summer.

Movie: 'Oblivion'

Tagline: '...that's the best thing a girl can be in this world, a beautiful little fool.'

Hint: Leonardo DiCaprio has all the money in the world, and still doesn't get the girl.

Movie: 'The Great Gatsby'

Did you get all of those right? Now see which films you missed this year.

