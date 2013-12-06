QUIZ: Guess The Biggest Movies Of The Year By Their Taglines

Movie marketers spend millions of dollars to make sure their films stick in your head, but how well do you remember the biggest movies of the year?
We’ve broken down some of this year’s blockbusters — and flops — to nothing more than their marketing tagline and a zoomed in glimpse of an iconic image or poster from the movie.
If you’re stumped, we’ve added hints.
Note how similar some of the taglines are.
See how well you know the biggest movies of the year.
If you need a hint, highlight the black box below the iconic movie image. We'll give you the answer on the following slide. Movie taglines will appear up here. Here's the first one: 'Even heroes fall.'
Hint: It's not 'Star Trek.'
Hint: Steve Carell stars in a role unlike any you've seen him in before.
Hint: Hugh Jackman reprises his most iconic role.
Hint: Not 'Elysium.' The other Earth-saving film from this summer.
