Movie Studios Rebuff CBS' Super Bowl Ad Price

While you will get to see Tim Tebow during the Super Bowl commercials, you’ll be missing out on several studios’ blockbuster ads.



Commercials were cheaper this year, but the $3 million price tag did not attract many movie studios.

From Variety:

With more than 60 spots competing for attention (last year’s telecast boasted 45 minutes of ads), studios worried that their ads would get lost in the shuffle and figured their money could be spent more wisely elsewhere.

Only Paramount, Disney, and Universal paid up to promote their movies during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Paramount revealed it purchased spots for Shutter Island and M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender, but Disney and Universal are quiet on which of their films will get spots.

Variety speculates Disney will promote Toy Story 3, Alice in Wonderland, and Prince of Persia, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, while Universal could focus on The Wolfman, Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood, and a 3D-animated comedy Despicable Me.

