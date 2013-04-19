Movie Studio Lionsgate Ditches Its Famous 'Golden Gears' Intro For This New Logo

Jim Edwards
Lionsgate logoLionsgate’s old branding.

Moviegoers may be surprised when they see the new Hunger Games movie, “Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” The film will open with a new logo and intro-branding for Lionsgate, the studio behind the movie.

The Lionsgate movie-opening intro sequence is familiar to many: It begins as a closeup on a set of golden, grinding gears, and as the camera moves backward it emerges on the other side of a keyhole. The keyhole is on a gate, which then opens onto a dramatically cloudy sky where the Lionsgate logo lives.

No more. The studio was bored of it, according to the New York Times:

“It would have been really easy to say, ‘O.K., we want to freshen our logo. Let’s go buy a new gate,'” said Tim Palen, Lionsgate’s chief marketing officer. “But it’s hard to make a gate exciting. We decided to be bold.”

A new intro was designed by Devastudios. Check out the old one first to refresh your memory; the new one is below that.

Old Lionsgate intro:

New Lionsgate logo:

