17 Movie Stars Coming To TV This Year

House of Cards/Netflix Thanks to Kevin Spacey’s performance on ‘House of Cards’ TV is no longer movie’s ‘little brother.’

With the success of shows like True Detective and House of Cards, television continues to erase its reputation as film’s kid brother.

It’s no longer a step backwards for big screen stars to give TV a shot, and the 2014 pilot season proves just how willing movie types are to make the jump to the smaller screen.

