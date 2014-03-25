17 Movie Stars Coming To TV This Year

With the success of shows like True Detective and House of Cards, television continues to erase its reputation as film’s kid brother.
It’s no longer a step backwards for big screen stars to give TV a shot, and the 2014 pilot season proves just how willing movie types are to make the jump to the smaller screen.
Show: TBA
The Pitch: Katie Holmes stars in a Dangerous Liaisons-seque high society drama.
Network: ABC
Premiere: TBA
Show: The Normal Heart
The Pitch: A gay activist attempts to raise HIV/AIDS awareness during the early 1980s.
Network: HBO
Premiere: May 25
Show: How to Get Away with Murder
The Pitch: The people behind Scandal, bring a sexy, suspense-driven legal thriller about a group of ambitious law students and their brilliant, mysterious criminal defence professor.
Network: ABC
Premiere: TBA
Show: Penny Dreadful
The Pitch: A psychological thriller set in Victorian London, where some of literature's scariest creations (Dracula, Dr. Frankenstein, etc.) walk among us.
Network: Showtime
Premiere: May 11
Show: Fargo
The Pitch: A serialized version of the Coen brother's movie in which drifter named Lorne Malvo (Thornton) arrives in small-town Minnesota and influences the population with his malice and violence, including put-upon insurance salesman (Martin Freeman)
Network: FX
Premiere: April 15
Show: Only Human
The Pitch: A family with quadruplets who took part in a reality TV show now seek out professional lives, including working with their physician mum at a hospital.
Network: CBS
Premiere: TBA
Show: Turn
The Pitch: Set during the Revolutionary War, the show follows a group of childhood friends who become spies fighting for American independence.
Network: AMC
Premiere: April 6
Show: Secrets & Lies
The Pitch: Phillippe plays the father of a murdered boy, and Lewis plays the detective convinced he's the killer.
Network: ABC
Premiere: TBA
Show: Empire
The Pitch: A family drama centered around the owner of a hip-hop record label.
Network: Fox
Premiere: TBA
Show: Sober Companion
The Pitch: A self-destructive attorney is issued a a court-appointed 'sober companion' to make sure he stays clean.
Network: CBS
Premiere: TBA
Show: Murder in the First
The Pitch: A single murder case is dissected from the commitment of the crime through the investigation, arrest, and trial.
Network: TNT
Premiere: June 9
Show: Battle Creek
The Pitch: Kal Penn will star as one of two detectives in Vince Gilligan's new drama about cops with different views on the world who team up to clean up the streets of Battle Creek.
Network: CBS
Premiere: TBA
Show: How I Met Your Dad
The Pitch: A self-explanatory spinoff of How I Met Your Mother.
Network: CBS
Premiere: TBA
Show: Red Band Society
The Pitch: The Oscar-winner will play a nurse at a hospital where group of teenagers who meet as patients in the children's wing of a hospital and become unlikely allies.
Network: Fox
Premiere: TBA
Show: Bad Teacher
The Pitch: Ari Graynor (The Sitter, Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist) takes on the role Cameron Diaz made famous in the movie version of Bad Teacher.
Network: CBS
Premiere: April 24
