Can You Tell Which Of These Amazing Tech Scenes Are Real ... And Which Are Movie Sets?

It’s time to test your tech knowledge—and your command of movie trivia.Can you tell which of the following scenes were taken from real-life settings (like the data centres that operate the Internet) and which are Hollywood dreamscapes?
Click through, make a guess—and then see if you’re right.
At the end, we’ll tell you how to get a tour, complete with free beer, at one of the most fantastical places pictured here.
Widely regarded as the coolest-looking data centre in the world, the Pionen data centre in Stockholm, Sweden, is operated by a company called Bahnhof.
Bahnhof converted an old nuclear bunker into this data centre. So it is also one of the safest places to put your servers in the world. Wikileaks hosted its site here for a while.
Here's another view of it. There are more amazing photos of Pionen here.
That was the NORAD set from the 1983 movie WarGames, starring Mathew Broderick.
This is a picture of the real NORAD Combat Operations centre, built in the centre of Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs, Colo. This is one of the command centres for the U.S. nuclear arsenal.
That was a translucent touchscreen display shown by Intel at its booth at the CES trade show in 2009.
It looked an awful lot like the gesture-based computing interface that Tom Cruise used in the 2002 movie Minority Report. But it's real technology, not special effects.
That was the villain's data centre in the latest James Bond flick, Skyfall. Data-centre geeks have been calling it the 'data centre of the future' because the servers have no racks, cases, or enclosures. They're just wires and components.
Today's green data centres are moving toward that vision, but they still tend to use tidy boxes to keep computer servers organised. Here's a view of one of Google's data centres to compare.
That is the Thule data centre, also owned by Bahnhof and located in Stockholm. It looks like it could have been used in the movie Tron Legacy, pictured here.
Next time you are in Stockholm looking for a super-secure data centre, give Bahnhof a call. If you're a paying customer--for as little as $12.41/mo.--you get a guided tour through the Pionen data centre and a free beer at the company-owned bar, near the Thule data centre.
What a deal!
