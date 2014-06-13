11 Movie Sequels That Came Out More Than 10 Years After The Original

With so many sequels over the last couple of years, it’s easy to forget that some follow-ups take a long time to get made.
Take, for example, “Dumb and Dumber To.” The film, whose trailer was just released, took 20 years to get Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels to reprise their roles.
Other series like “Toy Story” and “Terminator” have also had belated installments, and while some have been successful, just as many have been flops.
The biggest sequel time gap on our list is also one of the most anticipated, the next film in the 'Star Wars' saga 'Star Wars: Episode VII.'
With the return of fan favourites like Harrison Ford, Mark Hamil, and Carrie Fisher along with a bunch of talented newcomers, 'Episode VII' is bound to be the biggest 'Star Wars' film since 1984's 'Return of the Jedi.'
Sure, the film is only 10 years off from 'Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' but considering that director JJ Abrams may be going back to the original trilogy's practical style (and many fans would like to just forget the prequels outright) we'll consider this a true sequel.
After an Oscar-winning performance for 'Wall Street,' the announcement of a sequel with Michael Douglas more than two decades after the original was extremely exciting.
'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps' was met with decidedly mixed reviews. Some adored the references to the original film and loved the return of Douglas' Gordon Gekko, while others were totally bored.
Shia LaBeouf, who was also in 'Crystal Skull,' also starred in the film.
Everything seemed in place for the globe-trotting archaeologist to have another hit on his hands almost 20 years after 1989's 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.' Harrison Ford was back in the fedora and Steven Spielberg returned to the director's chair.
However, 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' was a total letdown.
The story veered into alien territory (literally) and disappointed many fans of the series. There's always talk of another sequel, but if it's anything like 'Crystal Skull' we'd be afraid to see what they come up with next.
'The Godfather' is considered as one of the best films ever. 'The Godfather Part II' is a true classic. 'The Godfather Part III'? Eh, not so much.
Made 16 years after the Oscar-winning second movie, the sequel follows Michael Corleone's reign as the head of the Corleone crime family and the violent acts he must commit.
Al Pacino and director Francis Ford Coppola were on board to make it more bearable, but it was definitely not worthy of the first two.
The fourth in the 'Jurassic Park' series will roar into theatres some 14 years after the third.
Plot details are scarce when it comes to 'Jurassic World' but many fans are looking forward to returning to the theme park run amok from the original 1993 film.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star in the film along with what's bound to be a ton of pre-historic dinos.
The first 'Basic Instinct' was an erotic thriller gem which launched Stone to sex symbol status and gave Michael Douglas yet another exciting and sexy role.
Nearly a decade and a half later, 'Basic Instinct 2' had everything but the charm and wit of the first film.
This led to a huge box-office disappointment and a handful of Razzie Awards.
Arnold said he'd be back and he was, but 12 years after the truly fantastic second film 'T2: Judgement Day,' 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines' was slightly underwhelming.
The plot was familiar, and the action was fun, but it all felt too safe. It was followed by the next film in the franchise 'Terminator Salvation' starring Christian Bale which came 6 years after the third film.
A fifth film in the series, 'Terminator: Genesis,' starring Emilia Clarke from 'Game of Thrones' will be released in 2015.
When horror director Wes Craven announced a sequel to the 'Scream' franchise 11 years after the third film, everyone was on the edge of their seats.
With all three major actors (Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courtney Cox) coming back to the series, 'Scream 4' was one of the most anticipated releases of 2011.
While it didn't make much money at the box office ($38 million) and some critics dismissed the film as being stale, most felt the film returned to the humour and self-awareness that made the first two movies a scream.
After a decade of hits, Pixar finally returned to the beloved 'Toy Story' series that started it all.
'Toy Story 3' was released 11 years after the successful 'Toy Story 2.' Both Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprised their roles of Woody and Buzz Lightyear along with introducing many new characters.
For fans and critics alike, the film became arguably the best in the series with it becoming the third-highest animated film of all time and winning Best Animated Feature at the 2010 Academy Awards.
It took J (Will Smith) and K (Tommy Lee Jones) 10 years to return to the secret alien fighting division for 'Men in Black III.'
The third film in the series improved on the lackluster sequel by changing up the formula. This included time travel and a great Tommy Lee Jones impression by Josh Brolin who played the younger version of Jones' character.
Most found the film entertaining and it went on to be a pretty big box-office hit, bringing in $624 million worldwide.
A decade after the cult success of the first 'X Files' movie, creator Chris Carter was determined to make another film that would increase the legacy of his other-worldly show.
Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny returned as Scully and Mulder for 'The X Files: I Want to Believe,' and Carter himself decided to helm the film.
The sequel was considered somewhat dull by most and only pulled in $68 million at the box office.
