12 Movie Sequels That Took 10 Years Or More To Hit Theatres

YouTube/’Dumb and Dumber To’ ‘Dumb and Dumber To’ opens in theatres this weekend 20 years after the first movie premiered in 1994.

“Dumb and Dumber To” finally opens in theatres this weekend.

The sequel to the 1994 Farrelly brother’s hit reunites original costars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels on screen 20 after the initial hit.

“Dumb and Dumber” is one of the most recent films to receive the belated-sequel treatment. In the next few years, even more “Star Wars,” “Toy Story,” and “Terminator” movies will be coming our way.

But just because Hollywood is bringing back a classic, doesn’t mean it will be a hit the second (or third or fourth) time around.

We’ve rounded up 12 other movie sequels that have taken more than a decade to come to theatres, in order from least amount of time between films to most.

This post was originally written by Keertana Sastry with additional reporting by Frank Pallotta.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.