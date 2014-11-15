12 Movie Sequels That Took 10 Years Or More To Hit Theatres

“Dumb and Dumber To” finally opens in theatres this weekend.
The sequel to the 1994 Farrelly brother’s hit reunites original costars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels on screen 20 after the initial hit.
“Dumb and Dumber” is one of the most recent films to receive the belated-sequel treatment. In the next few years, even more “Star Wars,” “Toy Story,” and “Terminator” movies will be coming our way.
But just because Hollywood is bringing back a classic, doesn’t mean it will be a hit the second (or third or fourth) time around.
We’ve rounded up 12 other movie sequels that have taken more than a decade to come to theatres, in order from least amount of time between films to most.
This post was originally written by Keertana Sastry with additional reporting by Frank Pallotta.
A decade after the cult success of the first 'X Files' movie, creator Chris Carter reteamed with Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny as Scully and Mulder for the sequel.
What should have been an exciting and tense adventure -- the plot involved a priest that had visions of grisly crimes -- became difficult to understand and ridiculously dull. The only thing it had going for it was the remaining chemistry between its main stars. The movie pulled in $US68 million at the box office.
It took J (Will Smith) and K (Tommy Lee Jones) 10 years to return to the secret alien fighting division after a lackluster sequel in 2002.
The third film in the series changed up the 'MIB' fomula by introducing time travel and a great Tommy Lee Jones impression by Josh Brolin who played a younger version of Jones's character. Reviews were pretty positive and the film became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2012 with over $US624 million worldwide.
'Toy Story 3' was released 11 years after the successful 'Toy Story 2.' Both Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprised their roles of Woody and Buzz Lightyear along with the introduction of many new characters.
For fans and critics alike, the film became arguably the best in the series with it becoming one of the highest-animated films of all time and winning Best Animated Feature at the 2010 Academy Awards. Pixar is going to try their luck again with the franchise with 'Toy Story 4' in 2017.
When horror director Wes Craven announced a sequel to the 'Scream' franchise 11 years after the third film, everyone was on the edge of their seats.
With all three lead actors (Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courtney Cox) coming back to the series, 'Scream 4' was one of the most anticipated releases of 2011. While it didn't make much money at the box office ($US38 million) and some critics dismissed the film as being stale, most felt the film returned to the humour and self-awareness that made the first two movies a scream.
Arnold said he'd be back and he was, but 12 years after the truly fantastic second film 'T2: Judgement Day,' 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines' was slightly underwhelming.
The plot was familiar, and the action was fun, but it all felt too safe. It was followed by the next film in the franchise 'Terminator Salvation' starring Christian Bale which came 6 years after the third film.
A fifth film in the series, 'Terminator: Genisys,' starring Emilia Clarke from 'Game of Thrones' will be released in 2015.
The first 'Basic Instinct' was an erotic thriller gem which launched Stone to sex symbol status and gave Michael Douglas yet another exciting and sexy role.
Nearly a decade and a half later, 'Basic Instinct 2' had everything but the charm and wit of the first film.
This led to a huge box-office disappointment and a handful of Razzie Awards.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will star in 'Jurassic World' out next summer.
In June, Pratt revealed the sequel will take place 22 years after the first movie on 'The Today Show.' Since then, Jurassic Park has become a giant tourist attraction with people coming in to see the dinos. Something tells us that's not going to go over well for the tourists.
The movie will be released June 12, 2015.
'The Godfather' is considered as one of the best films ever. 'The Godfather Part II' is a true classic. 'The Godfather Part III'? Not so much.
Made 16 years after the Oscar-winning second movie, the sequel follows Michael Corleone's reign as the head of the Corleone crime family and the violent acts he must commit.
Al Pacino and director Francis Ford Coppola were on board to make it more bearable, but it was definitely not worthy of the first two.
It took 19 years for the fourth 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' to come out in 2008.
Everything seemed in place for the globe-trotting archaeologist to have another hit on his hands almost 20 years after 1989's 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.' Harrison Ford was back in the fedora and Steven Spielberg returned to the director's chair.
However, 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' was a total letdown.
The story veered into alien territory (literally) and disappointed many fans of the series. There are always rumours of another sequel, but if it's anything like 'Crystal Skull' we'll pass.
The first of a two-part 'Independence Day' sequel will come out 20 years after the original in 2016.
Yes. Get ready to strap into your seats for the first of two 'Independence Day 2' sequels June 2016.
Don't get too excited. Will Smith says he won't be back for the sequel. Director Roland Emmerich told the NY Daily News Smith is 'too expensive' to return. Instead, the film will have a cast made up of new and old characters alike. The title of the film is currently 'ID Forever, Part I.'
After an Oscar-winning performance for 'Wall Street,' the announcement of a sequel with Michael Douglas more than two decades after the original was extremely exciting.
'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps' was met with extremely mixed reviews. Some adored the references to the original film and loved the return of Douglas' Gordon Gekko, while others were totally bored. Shia LaBeouf also starred in the film.
Who imagined we would ever return to a galaxy far, far away? Next December we'll get to see Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher all return to the big screen in 'Star Wars: Episode VII -- The Force Awakens.'
Sure, the film is only 10 years after 'Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith,' but considering director JJ Abrams may be going back to the original trilogy's practical style (and many fans would like to just forget the prequels outright) we'll consider this a true sequel.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.