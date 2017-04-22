Here's how much money famous sequels have made compared to the original movies

There are a lot of sequels coming in 2017, and many have already hit theatres. But to the chagrin of Hollywood executives, many are bombing at the box office.

Analysts are crying sequel fatigue, but studios trying to bank on franchises isn’t new. They’re just doing it a lot more frequently, but with titles people care way less about seeing.

In looking at Box Office Mojo’s ranking of some of the highest-grossing franchises adjusted for inflation, it’s clear that pursuing sequels has always been a roller-coaster ride.

Business Insider selected some of the most well-known franchises and compared their box-office gross numbers.

Of those selected, only “The Lord of the Rings” and “Captain America” have seen revenue growth with every instalment. “Deadpool” is the highest-grossing movie related to the X-Men universe, and not even the wide praise for 2017’s “Logan” could change that.

Every other franchise lacks a pattern, except that it seems that “Fast and Furious” reached a positive turning point in 2009. (Note: “Fate of the Furious” is still new to theatres, so it has time to earn a lot more.) And people really, really like “Star Wars” movies. Although “A New Hope” still remains the most successful at the box office by a pretty big number.

See how your favourite franchise did over its lifetime:

