Here's how much money famous sequels have made compared to the original movies

The summer has seen a lot of sequels, and to the chagrin of Hollywood execs, many are bombing at the box office.

Analysts are crying sequel fatigue, but studios trying to bank on franchises isn’t new. They’re just doing it a lot more frequently and with titles people care way less about seeing.

In looking at Box Office Mojo’s ranking of some of the top-grossing franchises adjusted for inflation, it’s clear that pursuing sequels has always been a roller-coaster ride. Business Insider selected 15 franchises — the dominating fantasies as well as some animation, action, and horror — from the top 100.

Of those 15, only three — “Toy Story,” “Lord of the Rings,” and “Captain America” — have seen growth in return with every instalment. (The same can’t be said for “Iron Man,” Marvel’s other major solo character series.) Every other franchise lacks a pattern, except that it seems “Fast and Furious” reached a positive turning point in 2009 and that no one wants more “Scream” movies at this point.

See how your favourite franchise did over its lifetime:

