Here are all 44 movie sequels and reboots coming out in 2017

Carrie Wittmer
Blade Runner 2049Warner Bros.‘Bladerunner 2049.’

This year apparently hasn’t learned a lesson from 2016.

Despite relatively low box-office turnout for reboots and sequels in 2016 including “Independence Day: Resurgence,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” and “Bad Santa 2,” there’s a reboot or a sequel coming to theatres pretty much every weekend for the rest of 2017. (Granted, many have been long in development.)

Some are more appealing than others, with highly anticipated movies like “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Bladerunner 2049,” and “Thor: Rangorak” in the mix. Some are getting more puzzled reactions from people online.

This post has been updated to exclude “World War Z 2”, which has been delayed indefinitely.

Here are all the movie reboots and sequels you can see (or avoid) in 2017:

'Underworld: Blood Wars' -- Already released

Sony Pictures

'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' -- Already released

Paramount

'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' -- Already released

Sony Pictures

'Rings' -- Already released

Paramount

'Fifty Shades Darker' -- Already released

Universal

'John Wick: Chapter Two' -- Already released

'The LEGO Batman Movie' -- Already released

Warner Bros.

'Logan' -- Already released

20th Century Fox

'Kong: Skull Island' -- Already released

Warner Bros.

'T2 Trainspotting' -- Already released

YouTube/Sony Pictures

'Beauty and the Beast' -- Already released

Disney

'Power Rangers' -- Already released

Lionsgate

'Ghost in the Shell' -- March 31

YouTube/Paramount

'Smurfs: The Lost Village' -- April 7

'The Smurfs'/Columbia Pictures

'The Fate of the Furious' -- April 14

Universal

This will be the first film in the franchsie, besides 'Tokyo Drift' without the late Paul Walker.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' -- May 5

Marvel

'Alien: Covenant' -- May 19

Fox

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul' -- May 19

Youtube/20th Century Fox

'The Nut Job 2' -- May 19

Universal

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' -- May 26

Walt Disney Pictures

'The Mummy' -- June 9

YouTube/Universal

The reboot of the '90s franchise stars Tom Cruise instead of Brendan Fraser.

'Cars 3' -- June 16

Disney

'Transformers: The Last Knight' -- June 23

YouTube/Paramount Pictures

'Amityville: The Awakening' -- June 30

The Weinstein Company

'Despicable Me 3' -- June 30

YouTube/Universal

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' -- July 7

YouTube/Marvel Studios

'Bad Dads' -- July 14

STX Entertainment
'Bad Mums.'

Details for the 'Bad Mums' (2016) spin-off are still uknown.

'War for the Planet of the Apes' -- July 14

Fox

'Annabelle 2' -- August 11

YouTube/New Line

'It' -- September 8

New Line Cinema

'Flatliners' -- September 29

IMDB

Ellen Page, Diego Luna, and Nina Dobrev will star in this remake. Kiefer Sutherland will repise his role from the 1990 film, which also starred Kevin Bacon and Julia Roberts.

'Bladerunner 2049' -- October 6

Warner Bros.

Ryan Gosling stars, and Harrison Ford will reprise his role from the original sci-fi classic.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' -- October 6

'Insidious: Chapter 4' -- October 20

Columbia Pictures

Untitled 'Cloverfield' movie -- October 20

Paramount

Untitled 'Saw' movie -- October 27

Lionsgate

'A Bad Mum's Christmas' -- November 3

STX Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' -- November 3

Disney / Marvel

'Justice League' -- November 17

Warner Bros.

'Murder on the Orient Express' -- November 22

Getty Images
Kenneth Branagh is directing the film.

The star-studded cast includes Josh Gad, Johnny Depp, Daisey Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Willem DaFoe, Judi Dench, and Leslie Odom Jr.

'Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi' -- December 15

Disney

'Jumanji' -- December 22

Columbia Pictures

'Pitch Perfect 3' -- December 22

YouTube/TheEllenShow

'The Six Billion Dollar Man' -- December 22

Six Million Dollar Man

Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg are teaming up to remake 'The Six Million Dollar Man' (they had to adjust the title for inflation).

