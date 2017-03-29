Here are all 44 movie sequels and reboots coming out in 2017

This year apparently hasn’t learned a lesson from 2016.
Despite relatively low box-office turnout for reboots and sequels in 2016 including “Independence Day: Resurgence,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” and “Bad Santa 2,” there’s a reboot or a sequel coming to theatres pretty much every weekend for the rest of 2017. (Granted, many have been long in development.)
Some are more appealing than others, with highly anticipated movies like “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Bladerunner 2049,” and “Thor: Rangorak” in the mix. Some are getting more puzzled reactions from people online.
This post has been updated to exclude “World War Z 2”, which has been delayed indefinitely.
Here are all the movie reboots and sequels you can see (or avoid) in 2017:
This will be the first film in the franchsie, besides 'Tokyo Drift' without the late Paul Walker.
The reboot of the '90s franchise stars Tom Cruise instead of Brendan Fraser.
Details for the 'Bad Mums' (2016) spin-off are still uknown.
Ellen Page, Diego Luna, and Nina Dobrev will star in this remake. Kiefer Sutherland will repise his role from the 1990 film, which also starred Kevin Bacon and Julia Roberts.
Ryan Gosling stars, and Harrison Ford will reprise his role from the original sci-fi classic.
The star-studded cast includes Josh Gad, Johnny Depp, Daisey Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Willem DaFoe, Judi Dench, and Leslie Odom Jr.
