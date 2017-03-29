Here are all 44 movie sequels and reboots coming out in 2017

This year apparently hasn’t learned a lesson from 2016.

Despite relatively low box-office turnout for reboots and sequels in 2016 including “Independence Day: Resurgence,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” and “Bad Santa 2,” there’s a reboot or a sequel coming to theatres pretty much every weekend for the rest of 2017. (Granted, many have been long in development.)

Some are more appealing than others, with highly anticipated movies like “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Bladerunner 2049,” and “Thor: Rangorak” in the mix. Some are getting more puzzled reactions from people online.

This post has been updated to exclude “World War Z 2”, which has been delayed indefinitely.

Here are all the movie reboots and sequels you can see (or avoid) in 2017:

'Underworld: Blood Wars' -- Already released Sony Pictures 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' -- Already released Paramount 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' -- Already released Sony Pictures 'Rings' -- Already released Paramount 'Fifty Shades Darker' -- Already released Universal 'John Wick: Chapter Two' -- Already released 'The LEGO Batman Movie' -- Already released Warner Bros. 'Logan' -- Already released 20th Century Fox 'Kong: Skull Island' -- Already released Warner Bros. 'T2 Trainspotting' -- Already released YouTube/Sony Pictures 'Beauty and the Beast' -- Already released Disney 'Power Rangers' -- Already released Lionsgate 'Ghost in the Shell' -- March 31 YouTube/Paramount 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' -- April 7 'The Smurfs'/Columbia Pictures 'The Fate of the Furious' -- April 14 Universal This will be the first film in the franchsie, besides 'Tokyo Drift' without the late Paul Walker. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' -- May 5 Marvel 'Alien: Covenant' -- May 19 Fox 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul' -- May 19 Youtube/20th Century Fox 'The Nut Job 2' -- May 19 Universal 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' -- May 26 Walt Disney Pictures 'The Mummy' -- June 9 YouTube/Universal The reboot of the '90s franchise stars Tom Cruise instead of Brendan Fraser. 'Cars 3' -- June 16 Disney 'Transformers: The Last Knight' -- June 23 YouTube/Paramount Pictures 'Amityville: The Awakening' -- June 30 The Weinstein Company 'Despicable Me 3' -- June 30 YouTube/Universal 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' -- July 7 YouTube/Marvel Studios 'Bad Dads' -- July 14 STX Entertainment 'Bad Mums.' Details for the 'Bad Mums' (2016) spin-off are still uknown. 'War for the Planet of the Apes' -- July 14 Fox 'Annabelle 2' -- August 11 YouTube/New Line 'It' -- September 8 New Line Cinema 'Flatliners' -- September 29 IMDB Ellen Page, Diego Luna, and Nina Dobrev will star in this remake. Kiefer Sutherland will repise his role from the 1990 film, which also starred Kevin Bacon and Julia Roberts. 'Bladerunner 2049' -- October 6 Warner Bros. Ryan Gosling stars, and Harrison Ford will reprise his role from the original sci-fi classic. 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' -- October 6 'Insidious: Chapter 4' -- October 20 Columbia Pictures Untitled 'Cloverfield' movie -- October 20 Paramount Untitled 'Saw' movie -- October 27 Lionsgate 'A Bad Mum's Christmas' -- November 3 STX Entertainment 'Thor: Ragnarok' -- November 3 Disney / Marvel 'Justice League' -- November 17 Warner Bros. 'Murder on the Orient Express' -- November 22 Getty Images Kenneth Branagh is directing the film. The star-studded cast includes Josh Gad, Johnny Depp, Daisey Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Willem DaFoe, Judi Dench, and Leslie Odom Jr. 'Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi' -- December 15 Disney 'Jumanji' -- December 22 Columbia Pictures 'Pitch Perfect 3' -- December 22 YouTube/TheEllenShow 'The Six Billion Dollar Man' -- December 22 Six Million Dollar Man Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg are teaming up to remake 'The Six Million Dollar Man' (they had to adjust the title for inflation).

