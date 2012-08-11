30 Brilliant Recreations Of Movie Scenes

Photo: Movie Mimic
Film enthusiast Allen Fuqua has combined his passion for movies and travel by recreating movie scenes around the world.His project Movie Mimic has over 60 scenes that Fuqua has duplicated with the help of friends and strangers.
Fuqua has given us permission to feature a selection of his work and a glimpse of experiencing travelling in a unique way.
Movie: Inception
Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio
Location: Da Stuzzi, Paris, France
With: Teresa Cabanillas Gutiérrez
Photographer: Jazz Gabriel
Movie: Inception
Actor: Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Location: Paris, France
Photographer: Jazz Gabriel
Movie: Drive
Actor: Ryan Gosling
Location: MacArthur Park, Los Angeles, CA
With: Mike Ladiona
Photographer: Kevin Thomas
Movie: The Hangover
Actor: Ed Helms
Location: Las Vegas, NV
With: Bobby DeArmond
Photographer: Allen Fuqua
Movie: The Talented Mr. Ripley
Actor: Matt Damon
Location: St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy (Piazza San Marco, Venezia, Italia)
With: Candy Azote, Louis
Photographer: Katrina Vowels
Movie: Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Actor: Robert Romanus
Location: Van Nuys High School, Van Nuys, CA
With: Lindsay Blake
Photographer: Bret Kinkele
Movie: Dude, Where's My Car?
Actor: Ashton Kutcher
Location: Mountasia Family Fun centre, Santa Clarita, CA
With: Steven Yunas
Photographer: Kevin Yunas
Movie: Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Actor: Leonard Nimoy
Location: Monterey Bay Aquarium, Monterey, CA
With: Carolyn Fuqua-Givens
Photographer: Kenneth Maguire
Movie: Love Actually
Actor: Liam Neeson
Location: South Bank, London, United Kingdom
With: Helen Miras
Photographer: Allen Fuqua
Movie: 28 Days Later
Actor: Cillian Murphy
Location: Westminster Bridge, London, United Kingdom
Photographer: Helen Miras
Movie: Lost in Translation
Actress: Scarlett Johansson
Location: Jōgan-ji Temple, Tokyo, Japan (成願寺, 東京都, 日本)
Photographer: Leslie Kyan
Movie: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Actor: Harrison Ford
Location: Venice, Italy (Venezia, Italia)
With: Louis, Katrina Vowels
Photographer: Candy Azote
Movie: The Italian Job
Actor: Mos Def
Location: Campo San Barnaba, Venice, Italy (Campo San Barnaba, Venezia, Italia)
With: Louis
Photographer: Katrina Vowels
Movie: Midnight in Paris
Actor: Owen Wilson
Location: Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France (Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris, Paris, France)
With: Benoit Schmid
Photographer: Alex
Movie: Midnight in Paris
Actor: Owen Wilson
Location: Palace of Versailles, Versailles, France (Château de Versailles, Versailles, France)
With: Mitko Yadkov, Jazz Gabriel, Haruna Sawamura
Photographer: Allen Fuqua
Movie: Amélie (Le Fabuleux Destin d'Amélie Poulain)
Actor: Mathieu Kassovitz
Location: Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Paris, France (Basilique du Sacré-Cœur, Paris, France)
Photographer: Jazz Gabriel
Movie: Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Actress: Rebecca Hall
Location: Casa Milà, Barcelona, Spain (Casa Milà, Barcelona, Espanya)
With: Juan Sánchez, Keiko
Photographer: Susanne
Movie: Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Actress: Rebecca Hall
Location: National Art Museum of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain (Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya, Barcelona, Espanya)
With: Juan Sánchez
Photographer: Felipe
Movie: 10 Things I Hate About You
Actor: Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Location: Fremont, Seattle, WA
With: Heather Mason
Photographer: Dmitri Journist
Movie: Sideways
Actor: Paul Giamatti
Location: Fess Parker Winery, Los Olivos, CA
Photographer: Tomoe Yamazaki
Movie: Sideways
Actor: Paul Giamatti
Location: Buellton, CA
With: Tomoe Yamazaki
Photographer: Allen Fuqua
Movie: High Fidelity
Actor: John Cusack
Location: Chicago, IL
Photographer: Adam Kohlhaas
Movie: Stranger Than Fiction
Actor: Will Ferrell
Location: University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL
With: Adam Kohlhaas
Photographer: Ali
Movie: Spider-Man
Actor: Tobey Maguire
Location: Columbia University, New York City, NY
Photographer: LaCrista Fuqua
Movie: Hitch
Actor: Will Smith
Location: Columbia University, New York City, NY
Photographer: LaCrista Fuqua
Movie: Bicentennial Man
Actor: Robin Williams
Location: Alamo Square, San Francisco, CA
With: Karri
Photographer: Ashlee Flores
Movie: No Strings Attached
Actor: Ashton Kutcher
Location: Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles, CA
With: Serena Yang, David Huynh, Jessica Cho
Photographer: Justin Kim
Movie: Catch and Release
Actor: Timothy Olyphant
Location: Boulder, CO
Photographer: Ting Zhang
Movie: The Ring
Actress: Naomi Watts
Location: Seattle, WA
Photographer: Heather Mason
Movie: The Girl Next Door
Actor: Timothy Olyphant
Location: College of the Canyons, Santa Clarita, CA
With: Jewel Gaor
Photographer: Karen Belardo
