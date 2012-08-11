30 Brilliant Recreations Of Movie Scenes

Film enthusiast Allen Fuqua has combined his passion for movies and travel by recreating movie scenes around the world.His project Movie Mimic has over 60 scenes that Fuqua has duplicated with the help of friends and strangers.

Fuqua has given us permission to feature a selection of his work and a glimpse of experiencing travelling in a unique way.

'Inception' at Da Stuzzi, Paris, France

Movie: Inception
Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio
Location: Da Stuzzi, Paris, France
With: Teresa Cabanillas Gutiérrez
Photographer: Jazz Gabriel

'Inception in Paris, France

Movie: Inception
Actor: Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Location: Paris, France
Photographer: Jazz Gabriel

'Drive' at MacArthur Park, Los Angeles, CA

Movie: Drive
Actor: Ryan Gosling
Location: MacArthur Park, Los Angeles, CA
With: Mike Ladiona
Photographer: Kevin Thomas

'The Hangover' scene in Las Vegas, NV

Movie: The Hangover
Actor: Ed Helms
Location: Las Vegas, NV
With: Bobby DeArmond
Photographer: Allen Fuqua

'The Talented Mr. Ripley' scene at St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy

Movie: The Talented Mr. Ripley
Actor: Matt Damon
Location: St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy (Piazza San Marco, Venezia, Italia)
With: Candy Azote, Louis
Photographer: Katrina Vowels

'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' at Van Nuys High School, Van Nuys, CA

Movie: Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Actor: Robert Romanus
Location: Van Nuys High School, Van Nuys, CA
With: Lindsay Blake
Photographer: Bret Kinkele

'Dude, Where's My Car?' at the Mountasia Family Fun centre, Santa Clarita, CA

Movie: Dude, Where's My Car?
Actor: Ashton Kutcher
Location: Mountasia Family Fun centre, Santa Clarita, CA
With: Steven Yunas
Photographer: Kevin Yunas

'Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home' at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Monterey, CA

Movie: Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Actor: Leonard Nimoy
Location: Monterey Bay Aquarium, Monterey, CA
With: Carolyn Fuqua-Givens
Photographer: Kenneth Maguire

'Love Actually at the South Bank, London, United Kingdom

Movie: Love Actually
Actor: Liam Neeson
Location: South Bank, London, United Kingdom
With: Helen Miras
Photographer: Allen Fuqua

'28 Days Later' at the Westminster Bridge, London, United Kingdom

Movie: 28 Days Later
Actor: Cillian Murphy
Location: Westminster Bridge, London, United Kingdom
Photographer: Helen Miras

'Lost in Translation' at the Jōgan-ji Temple, Tokyo, Japan

Movie: Lost in Translation
Actress: Scarlett Johansson
Location: Jōgan-ji Temple, Tokyo, Japan (成願寺, 東京都, 日本)
Photographer: Leslie Kyan

'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' in Venice, Italy

Movie: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Actor: Harrison Ford
Location: Venice, Italy (Venezia, Italia)
With: Louis, Katrina Vowels
Photographer: Candy Azote

'The Italian Job' at the Campo San Barnaba, Venice, Italy

Movie: The Italian Job
Actor: Mos Def
Location: Campo San Barnaba, Venice, Italy (Campo San Barnaba, Venezia, Italia)
With: Louis
Photographer: Katrina Vowels

'Midnight in Paris' at the Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France

Movie: Midnight in Paris
Actor: Owen Wilson
Location: Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France (Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris, Paris, France)
With: Benoit Schmid
Photographer: Alex

'Midnight in Paris' at the Palace of Versailles, France

Movie: Midnight in Paris
Actor: Owen Wilson
Location: Palace of Versailles, Versailles, France (Château de Versailles, Versailles, France)
With: Mitko Yadkov, Jazz Gabriel, Haruna Sawamura
Photographer: Allen Fuqua

'Amélie' scene at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Paris, France

Movie: Amélie (Le Fabuleux Destin d'Amélie Poulain)
Actor: Mathieu Kassovitz
Location: Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Paris, France (Basilique du Sacré-Cœur, Paris, France)
Photographer: Jazz Gabriel

'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' scene at Casa Milà, Barcelona, Spain

Movie: Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Actress: Rebecca Hall
Location: Casa Milà, Barcelona, Spain (Casa Milà, Barcelona, Espanya)
With: Juan Sánchez, Keiko
Photographer: Susanne

'Vicky Cristina Barcelona scene at the National Art Museum of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain

Movie: Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Actress: Rebecca Hall
Location: National Art Museum of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain (Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya, Barcelona, Espanya)
With: Juan Sánchez
Photographer: Felipe

'10 Things I Hate About You' scene in Fremont, Seattle, WA

Movie: 10 Things I Hate About You
Actor: Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Location: Fremont, Seattle, WA
With: Heather Mason
Photographer: Dmitri Journist

'Sideways' scene at Fess Parker Winery, Los Olivos, CA

Movie: Sideways
Actor: Paul Giamatti
Location: Fess Parker Winery, Los Olivos, CA
Photographer: Tomoe Yamazaki

'Sideways' scene in Buellton, CA

Movie: Sideways
Actor: Paul Giamatti
Location: Buellton, CA
With: Tomoe Yamazaki
Photographer: Allen Fuqua

'High Fidelity' scene in Chicago, IL

Movie: High Fidelity
Actor: John Cusack
Location: Chicago, IL
Photographer: Adam Kohlhaas

'Stranger Than Fiction' scene at University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL

Movie: Stranger Than Fiction
Actor: Will Ferrell
Location: University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL
With: Adam Kohlhaas
Photographer: Ali

'Spider-Man' scene at Columbia University, New York City, NY

Movie: Spider-Man
Actor: Tobey Maguire
Location: Columbia University, New York City, NY
Photographer: LaCrista Fuqua

'Hitch' scene at Columbia University, New York City, NY

Movie: Hitch
Actor: Will Smith
Location: Columbia University, New York City, NY
Photographer: LaCrista Fuqua

'Bicentennial Man' scene at Alamo Square, San Francisco, CA

Movie: Bicentennial Man
Actor: Robin Williams
Location: Alamo Square, San Francisco, CA
With: Karri
Photographer: Ashlee Flores

'No Strings Attached' scene at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles, CA

Movie: No Strings Attached
Actor: Ashton Kutcher
Location: Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles, CA
With: Serena Yang, David Huynh, Jessica Cho
Photographer: Justin Kim

'Catch and Release' scene in Boulder, CO

Movie: Catch and Release
Actor: Timothy Olyphant
Location: Boulder, CO
Photographer: Ting Zhang

'The Ring' scene in Seattle, WA

Movie: The Ring
Actress: Naomi Watts
Location: Seattle, WA
Photographer: Heather Mason

'The Girl Next Door' scene at College of the Canyons, Santa Clarita, CA

Movie: The Girl Next Door
Actor: Timothy Olyphant
Location: College of the Canyons, Santa Clarita, CA
With: Jewel Gaor
Photographer: Karen Belardo

