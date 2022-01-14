10 times twins shared a movie or TV role

Using twins to play one role is a common Hollywood practice.

Often real-life twins will share a younger role in a movie or TV show. There are strict labor laws governing how long minors in the entertainment industry can work and be on set, so hiring twins essentially allows the crew to film for longer.

Child labor laws differ by state, but according to the US Department of Labor, children in California must not work for more than five consecutive days, and work permits are required.

According to the California Department of Industrial Relations, from 6 months to 2 years old, children can only work for two hours a day, and children between the ages of 2 and 5 can only work for three hours a day.