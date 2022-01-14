10 times twins shared a movie or TV role

But twins have also shared a role in shows like “Friends” and “Little House on the Prairie.”
Using twins to play one role is a common Hollywood practice.
Often real-life twins will share a younger role in a movie or TV show. There are strict labor laws governing how long minors in the entertainment industry can work and be on set, so hiring twins essentially allows the crew to film for longer.
Dylan and Cole Sprouse played Julian “Frankenstein” McGrath in the 1999 comedy “Big Daddy.”
Before they were Disney stars, Dylan and Cole Sprouse shared the role of Julian McGrath, a 5-year-old looking for a guardian, opposite Adam Sandler.
Cole Sprouse also played Ben, Ross Geller’s son, for seasons six through eight of “Friends.” The twins did not share the role because Ben did not appear enough to require both brothers, Cole said in a 2018 interview with GQ.
“They only really needed to hire one twin because both of us were incredibly expensive,” the “Riverdale” star said.
Cali and Noelle Sheldon played Emma Gellar-Green on “Friends.”
From 2003 to 2004, the twin sisters shared the role of Rachel and Ross’ daughter, Emma, for 11 episodes.
Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons took over the role for the rest of the series.
M. Lamar, Laverne Cox’s twin brother, played her “Orange Is the New Black” character, Sophia Burset, in two episodes.
In season one, episode three, M. Lamar plays the pre-transition version of his twin sister’s character, Sophia Burset. The 2013 episode, “Lesbian Request Denied,” focuses on Burset’s background as she struggles to pay for her sex-reassignment surgery. He also appeared in the first episode of season 3, “Mother’s Day.”
The twins also shared the role of Gene Draper in the American period drama “Mad Men.”
Tommy Fuller Jr. from ABC’s “Fuller House” was also played by twins.
Following the footsteps of its predecessor, the “Full House” reboot, “Fuller House,” cast twins Fox and Dashiell Messitt for the role of Tommy Fuller Jr., DJ’s youngest son.
Similar to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the twins started the show before they even knew how to walk.
“When they started at 7 months old, they didn’t even know how to crawl. And in the process of doing the show they started crawling and started walking,” said their mom, Kacy Andrews, in a 2016 People magazine interview.