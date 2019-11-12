Every movie remake and sequel this year so far, ranked by critics

Orion Pictures/MGM Aubrey Plaza stars in the remake of classic horror film ‘Child’s Play.’

2019 has seen numerous movie remakes, reboots, and sequels premiere at the box office.

And while some of these have been hits with audiences, not all of them have gone over as well with critics.

Films like “Rambo: Last Blood” and “Men in Black International” weren’t well-received critically.

But remakes of movies like “Shazam” and even the “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” movie fared decently well with reviewers.

If remakes, reboots, sequels and new takes on old favourites are ruling the box office, they certainly aren’t a surefire hit with critics.

Family-friendly fare like “Shazam!” and “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” seemed to fare best among reviewers.

“Rambo: Last Blood” brought back Sylvester Stallone for a gore fest that left most critics nauseous – and landed it the distinction of being the worst-reviewed reboot of the year.

Here are the best and worst movie remakes and reboots from 2019 so far, ranked by critics.

20. “Rambo: Last Blood” is the fifth and by far worst instalment of the Sylvester Stallone franchise.

Lionsgate Sylvester Stallone stars in ‘Rambo: Last Blood.’

Metacritic Score: 26/100

The titular Vietnam war veteran must come out of retirement and travel to Mexico to rescue his adopted daughter, who has been kidnapped by the cartels.

The worst-reviewed reboot of the year was absolutely eviscerated by critics who, ironically, found the movie’s gore too gratuitous, with Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times calling it “mutilation porn.”

Roeper goes on to say: “This is a gratuitously violent, shamelessly exploitative, gruesomely sadistic, and utterly repellent piece of trash with no redeeming qualities other than its mercifully short running time of less than 90 minutes.”

19. The new “Hellboy” went down with critics like a flaming hot mess.

Lionsgate David Harbour starred in the 2019 ‘Hellboy’ reboot.

Metacritc Score: 31/100

The titular superhero arrives in London in order to battle The Blood Queen, Nimue.

The new “Hellboy” is not just one of the worst remakes of the year, according to critics, but one of the worst movies of the year, period.

“How bad can a movie be? Hellboy expands the possibilities. It’s brain-numbing and head-splitting,” said Joe Morgenstern of The Wall Street Journal.

18. “The Hustle” left critics feeling scammed.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway star in ‘The Hustle.’

Metacritic Score: 35/100

A gender-swapped remake of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as two scam artists who team up to rip off the rotten men who’ve mistreated them.

Critics didn’t find much to like at all about this remake. “It’s a dud,” said Michael Phillips in the Chicago Tribune. “Nothing quite clicks.”

17. “Men in Black International” lets down its stars’ talents and chemistry.

Sony Pictures Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in ‘Men in Black: International.’

Metacritic Score: 38/100

Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and rookie Agent M (Tessa Thompson) become unlikely partners in the Men in Black program that has expanded to prosecuting alien crime across the world.

Hemsworth and Thompson’s comedic chops and chemistry attempt to elevate the material, but critics are pretty sick of “Men in Black” movies in general.

“It goes all-in on the foolproof chemistry, at the expense of everything else. We know from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and the subsequent ‘Avengers’ pow-wows how well Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson can spar, but their partnership only takes a film so far when the script’s in freefall and nothing else seems to have a stake,” said Tim Robey in The Telegraph.

16. 1970s icon “Shaft” doesn’t succeed much at translating to a 2019 audience, critics found.

New Line Cinema Samuel L Jackson plays the title character in ‘Shaft.’

Metacritic Score: 40/100

The legendary Shaft must come out of retirement to help his estranged son, FBI agent and cybersecurity expert JJ, solve the mystery of his best friend’s murder, and settle some old scores of his own.

The 1970s blaxploitation hero feels out of place in a modern world, critics found, calling out the reboot’s treatment of women characters in particular.

“Times sure have changed since the old Shaft made women swoon by simply treating them like s—,” said Steve Davis in the Austin Chronicle.

15. The critically acclaimed Mexican cartel thriller “Miss Bala” gets an American remake, and is worse off for it.

Columbia Pictures Gina Rodriguez stars in ‘Miss Bala.’

Metacritic Score: 41/100

Gloria must use her own wits and cunning to fend for herself when she gets caught in a deadly war between drug cartels and DEA agents.

Turning the gritty and frantic Mexican drug cartel drama into an Americanized remake, the filmmakers only made the story safer and more cookie-cutter, according to critics.

“‘Miss Bala’ fails both when judged on its own merits and when compared to its predecessor,” said Kimber Myers of The Playlist. “Just like Gloria in the film itself, [Gina] Rodriguez is the only hero here. She works hard to elevate the material, but both she and her character deserve so much better than this.”

14. “The Addams Family” is now a cartoon, but critics find that it adds nothing new to the cult classic family comedy.

United Artists Releasing Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron play Gomez and Morticia Addams in the animated feature.

Metacritic Score: 46/100

The Addams family goes animated for the first time. This version sees the spooky family moving into a sunny, suburban neighbourhood, putting them at odds with their new neighbours.

Critics were decidedly cold on the new take on the campy comedic classic, with The Verge’s Caroline Siede saying the remake “is so bland, unfunny, and poorly structured that even the best intentions can’t elevate it.”

13. The new “Child’s Play” is sleeker but not better than its campy horror original, according to critics.

Orion Pictures Aubrey Plaza stars in the remake of ‘Child’s Play.’

Metacritic Score: 48/100

Single mum Karen gifts her 13-year-old son Andy with a high-tech Buddi doll, but Andy must team up with neighbourhood kids when the doll begins to take on a mind and a bloody agenda of its own.

The new “Child’s Play” is modern, high-tech, and has that meta humour that many horror movies these days have, but much of it appears to be to the film’s detriment, according to critics.

“Fans of the real-deal ‘Chucky’ movies, with their cheerfully low-rent effects and bawdy, impish humour, may well regard this slick new offering as a desecration masquerading as an upgrade,” said Justin Chang of the LA Times.

12. “What Men Want” is the rare remake that scored better with critics than its predecessor.

Paramount Pictures Taraji P. Henson stars in ‘What Men Want.’

Metacritic Score: 49/100

Ali Davis is a proven success at her job as a high-powered sports agent, but finds herself constantly the victim of sexism in her career. When she gains the ability to hear the inner thoughts of all men, she uses it to her advantage.

The gender-flipped remake of the Mel Gibson-led “What Women Want,” the Taraji P. Henson romantic comedy scored slightly higher with critics, thanks in large part to the charms and comedic chops of its leading lady and its more modernised take on the subject matter.

“‘What Men Want’ obviously doesn’t reinvent the wheel, and its biggest laughs are in the trailers, but it is a fun romp that manages to also confront a real-world issue,” according to Candace Frederick of TheWrap.

11. It’s hard to remake an Oscar-nominated original film, as “After the Wedding” proved to critics.

IFC Films ‘After the Wedding’ is based on a Danish movie from 2006.

Metacritic Score: 50/100

Isabel, a humanitarian worker in India, travels to New York to meet with a mysterious new benefactor, Teresa. Invited to Teresa’s daughter’s wedding, Isabel discovers a man from her past is now Teresa’s husband.

Critics loved the original Danish “After the Wedding,” and like most of the remakes on this list, the 2019 version simply couldn’t measure up.

“It would be a real lesson in filmmaking to watch both movies back to back,” said Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Just to see how to do things and how not to do things. And, just to clarify, the new ‘After the Wedding’ would be in the ‘how not to do things’ category.

10. The new “Dumbo” takes big departures from the animated original, but critics didn’t find it all that awe-inspiring.

Disney Tim Burton directed the remake of ‘Dumbo.’

Metacritic Score: 51/100

An orphaned baby elephant is the laughingstock of the circus due to his oversized ears. But when it’s discovered that he can fly, he becomes the crowd-pleasing main attraction – as well as the target of the nefarious and ambitious businessman V.A. Vandevere.

Critics enjoyed the spectacle of the circus-set story and the irreverence one comes to expect from a Tim Burton picture, but like many of its fellow live-action remakes of animated classics, there’s just something missing from the update.

“This live-action re-imagining of Disney’s 1941 animated classic may be the sweetest film Tim Burton has ever made,” said Peter Travers in Rolling Stone. “It’s also the safest.”

9. “Aladdin” takes the Disney classic live-action to middling results from critics.

Disney Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud starred in the live-action remake of ‘Aladdin.’

Metacritic Score: 53/100

A live-action take on the Disney animated classic, the story follows a poor orphan who accidentally conjures up a magical genie who grants him three wishes, which he uses to try to woo the otherwise unattainable Princess Jasmine.

The new “Aladdin” is pretty inoffensive and pleasant, with some needed modernisation, but critics were mostly muted in their response.

“No one really needs this mostly middling, fitfully funny and never unpleasant movie,” said LA Times’ Justin Chang. “And the movie itself seems cheerfully aware of that fact as it deftly lifts lines, beats, characters and songs from its 1992 predecessor, every so often punching up the comedy, wrinkling the plot, and injecting a dash of politically corrective subtext.”

8. If critics enjoyed “Pokemon Detective Pikachu,” it was thanks in large part to Ryan Reynolds.

Warner Bros. Ryan Reynolds voiced the title character in ‘Detective Pikachu.’

Metacritic Score: 53/100

Tim Goodman has long given up his childhood dream of becoming a Pokemon trainer. But when his detective father, Harry, disappears mysteriously, Tim teams up with Harry’s former partner, Pikachu, to unravel the mystery and save the world.

“Detective Pikachu” marks the first time the Pokemon franchise has been introduced via live-action storytelling, and if critics found enjoyment in the film, it was due to its playful scrappiness and Ryan Reynolds’ comedic timing in voicing the titular character.

“Without Reynolds, this would be pretty run-of-the-mill,” said Steve Rose of the Guardian. “With him it’s a perfectly acceptable family movie. Given the history, that’s a giant leap for Pokémon-kind.”

7. “Terminator: Dark Fate” fared better with critics than some other sequels and spin-offs of James Cameron’s robot uprising franchise.

Paramount Pictures Linda Hamilton reprised her role as Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator: Dark Fate.’

Metacritic Score: 54/100

Linda Hamilton returns in this sequel set decades after “T2: Judgment Day,” as Sarah Connor must protect teenager Dani Ramos, who’s targeted by a newer, deadlier Terminator – the Rev-9.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” fared better with critics than largely forgotten bombs like “Terminator: Genisys” and “Terminator: Salvation,” and most reviewers enjoyed the return of Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-8000.

“‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ is a good Terminator franchise entry by comparison, but still falls into many of the pitfalls that modern reboots/remakes/sequels struggle to sidestep when balancing nostalgia with hyper-CGI action,” said We Got This Covered’s Matt Donato.

6. Even Beyonce couldn’t make “The Lion King” live up to its animated predecessor.

Walt Disney Studios Jon Favreau directed the new remake of ‘The Lion King.’

Metacritic Score: 55/100

Lion cub Simba is born to succeed his father Mufasa as King, but the evil mechanisms of his ostracised uncle Scar forces Simba into exile – on a journey of grief, self-discovery, and reclaiming his true destiny.

Critics admired the technology behind the photo realistic (not live-action) new take on the animated classic, but couldn’t seem to muster up much enthusiasm and preferred the magic of the original.

“While it’s a near shot-for-shot remake of the original, this version of ‘The Lion King’ lacks much of the emotion and expressiveness that keeps people coming back to the first,” said The Verge critic Kendra James. “Someone who’s never seen the original version could probably enjoy this strictly inferior clone. But why should they?”

5. “Pet Sematary” has been done before, but the 2019 version is another mixed bag that doesn’t live up to the Stephen King literary classic.

Kerry Hayes/Paramount ‘Pet Sematary’ is based on a novel by Stephen King.

Metacritic Score: 57/100

The Creed family moves to rural Maine, where they discover a mysterious burial ground hidden in the woods behind their house.

Critics didn’t care one way or the other about some of the major changes made to the story that deviate from the Stephen King novel. The new movie seems to be slightly more successful at adapting the story than the 1989 original.

“The result may not be groundbreaking or, indeed, particularly scary,” said Mark Kermode of The Observer. “But it treats King’s story with reverent affection and, unlike the cover version of the Ramones title song that plays over the end credits, it won’t leave you nostalgically longing for the original.”

4. It seems impossible to do a follow-up that lives up to “The Shining,” but “Doctor Sleep” manages a fair shot at it.

Warner Bros. Pictures Ewan McGregor plays a grown-up Danny Torrance in ‘Doctor Sleep.’

Metacritic Score: 59/100

The little boy from “The Shining,” Danny, is now an adult. Dan Torrance, as played by Ewan McGregor, is forced to confront his own supernatural powers and the demons of his past when he’s tasked to help a teenager with gifts of her own in a new fight against evil forces.

Critics praised the film for the moments it went its own way and delivered fresh horror, mostly in the first half, but were less keen on the back half of the film, which dips more into the familiar well of “The Shining.”

“For all the fresh originality of the first half, why do we have to retread Kubrick’s film again?” asks Katie Walsh of the Chicago Tribune. “Leashing the film adaptation so closely to Kubrick’s film is a missed opportunity for this story to realise the full mystical potential promised.”

3. The most controversial take on “Joker” yet was also a hit-or-miss with critics.

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros Joaquin Phoenix stars in ‘Joker.’

Metacritic Score: 59/100

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arther Fleck, a clown and aspiring stand-up comedian who has taken one too many punches from society, resulting in his gradual deterioration into one of the greatest villains in DC comic book lore.

Critics loved Phoenix’s committed, unhinged performance, some even going as far as to call it Oscar-worthy, but were mixed on the film’s themes, with Jake Coyle of the Associated Press calling it “a calculatedly combustible concoction, designed, like its chaos-creating character, to cause a stir. To provoke and distort. I wish it was as radical as it thinks it is.”

2. “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” successfully transfers cartoon favourite Dora the Explorer into live-action for the big screen.

Paramount Pictures ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ premiered on August 9, 2019.

Metacritic Score: 63/100

Legendary kid explorer Dora has to navigate the urban jungle when she enters high school for the first time. Things are further complicated when she’s transported on an adventure with her monkey best friend, cousin Diego, and some reluctant city slickers to save her parents and solve an ancient jungle mystery.

Critics were pleasantly surprised by how much they enjoyed the live-action “Dora,” finding it fun and entertaining, with a star turn for Dora actress, Isabel Moner.

Christy Lemire of RogerEbert.com said: “I am here to tell you that you will be shockingly entertained. ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ manages to ride a fine line between being true to the characters and conventions of the series and affectionately skewering them.”

1. The latest DC comic book adaptation “Shazam” was largely forgettable as a 1970s kids morning show, but is critically acclaimed in 2019.

Warner Bros. Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman and Zachary Levi as Shazam in ‘Shazam.’

Metacritic Score: 70/1000

Fourteen-year-old Billy Baston’s comic book dreams come true when he gets the power to become the adult superhero Shazam when he shouts his titular alter-ego name. But having superhero powers isn’t all fun and games when he’ll have to harness his inner hero to defeat the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

The latest DC comic book superhero adaptation was once a 1970s kids morning show that ran for three seasons and is now the highest-rated movie remake of 2019. Critics loved the movie’s sense of humour, levity and charm.

Keith Uhlich of the Hollywood Reporter says the movie “proves so determinedly ebullient you begin to think they’re pumping laughing gas into the auditorium. The most kid-friendly DC movie so far, the film is thoroughly entertaining.”

