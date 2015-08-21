30 of your favourite movie posters have been recreated using only emoji

This Emoji Mosaic generator makes it easy to turn any image into a piece of emoji art — so we emoji-fied the posters from 30 of our favourite movies.
Engineered by New York Times web developer Eric Andrew Lewis, the website renders any image into piece of emoji artwork.
We used it to turn Harry Potter, Darth Vader, and even the cast of “Mean Girls” into awesome emoji masterpieces.
Emoji are so popular, they’re even getting their own movie. While we wait for the all-emoji flick, these posters should tide you over.
Look closely at the butterfly in the mosaic version of the poster. Can you spot the tiny pumpkin emoji?
The emoji version of the 'Top Gun' poster is on fire. Literally. Check out all the fire emoji in this shot.
'Jaws' has been striking fear into the hearts of beach-goers everywhere since it was released in 1975.
If you look carefully, some sections of the ocean are actually emoji of a person swimming. We'd hate to be that emoji.
Drew Barrymore's face gets an edible emoji makeover in the mosaic version. Look for drumstick emoji.
And here's the emoji mosaic of dinosaur flick. The contrast between the red and black sections look great as emoji.
