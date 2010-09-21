Movie Pirates Rejoice As VLC Video Player Launches For iPad

Good news for those who steal movies and TV episodes from dark corners of the Internet: Your favourite video player, VLC, is now available for Apple’s iPad.



Like on the desktop, it plays many video formats not supported by Apple’s built-in QuickTime player, especially those popular with BitTorrent-types.

This means that iPad owners are able to play “stolen” movies without first reconverting them to a format that the iPad recognises.

As on the desktop, VLC has some legitimate uses on the iPad. So it’s the right move for Apple to approve it. (And similar apps, including CineXplayer, have been available for the iPad for a while.)

But it’s telling that one of the first reviews says:

iPad 32GB Wifi: $599

Verizon FIOS: $80/mo

The ability to watch torrent downloaded movies without converting first: PRICELESS

There are some people who buy movies from the app store. For everyone else, there’s VLC

The free app launched today, and has good reviews so far (though some reports of crashes).

