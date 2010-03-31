Movie Piracy On The Verge Of Winning In Spain

Downloading and streaming movies in Spain is now so prevalent that movie studios are seriously considering folding the country’s DVD market.



According to the LA Times, the number of DVD and video stores in Spain has dropped 25% since 2003 — contributing to the 30% freefall in home entertainment revenue.

“Spain is on the brink of no longer being a viable market for us,” Michael Lynton, chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment, told the Times.

If movie studies do bow out of Spain it will be the second time piracy has fully infiltrated a major foreign market (the first was South Korea). It will also serve as a huge blow to the studios’ at-home entertainment industry, which is struggling domestically as Redbox and Netflix continue to gobble market share.

