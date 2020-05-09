A live-stream platform called Movie Night is launching that lets you see movies and support theatres at the same time

Neon ‘Spaceship Earth.’

Beginning this weekend, a new online service called Movie Night is launching.

It live-streams a movie followed by a director Q&A. You can also give proceeds of the “ticket” you bought to a movie theatre of your choice.

The first movie will be Neon’s “Spaceship Earth” on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

“We’re proud to introduce this live stream online screening experience that has the excitement and communal atmosphere of a theatrical event,” Filmbot founder Max Friend told Insider exclusively.

Filmbot is a point-of-sale platform for independent cinemas and film festivals that created Movie Night.

Going to the movies has been put on hold as the country remains on lockdown. Now, movie studios and theatres are coming up with ways to show titles online.

Universal has gone headfirst into the premium video on demand space by offering movies like “Trolls World Tour” and the upcoming Judd Apatow movie “The King of Staten Island” online instead of delaying the releases for when theatres reopen. Popular theatre chain Alamo Drafthouse has launched a VOD platform that will be showing titles curated by their programmers. While Lionsgate is teaming with Fandango in doing free online screenings of its titles, like an upcoming one of “John Wick.”

A new service called Movie Night says it’s come up with a way to show movies and help arthouse theatres directly affected by the coronavirus at the same time.

Launching this weekend through Filmbot, a point-of-sale platform for independent cinemas and film festivals, Movie Night has one-night-only online screenings of movies that also includes Q&As with the creatives after the movies. And you can choose a specific theatre you want the proceeds of your bought “ticket” to go to.

The debut movie to live-stream on the service will be the Neon new release “Spaceship Earth” on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. A Q&A with director Matt Wolf will follow on the platform in which viewers can submit questions directly to the filmmaker.

A ticket costs $US12 and before you pay there is a “choose theatre” drag down option with a list of movie theatres that lets you select which theatre you want the proceeds of your ticket to go to. There’s also an option to make an additional donation.

Here’s how you can support a theatre:

Hit the “buy ticket” button when you go to the site.

When you purchase your ticket you will see the “Choose a Theatre” option.

Then a drag-down menu will pop up where you can choose a specific theatre.

After you buy a ticket you are then emailed an access code to get into the virtual screening, which will be open 30 minutes before the movie begins. Movie Night is also compatible with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay so you can watch the event on your TV.

Friend said arthouse theatres across the country are currently involved with Movie Night and new screenings are getting scheduled, including another Neon title, “The Painter and the Thief,” on May 22. Future screenings are likely to include more new releases and popular recently released titles.

“Independent cinemas are vital cornerstones of our culture and communities,” Friend said. “By choosing which local cinema will receive proceeds of your purchase when buying your ticket you are ensuring the theatre you love will live on.”



Go to the Movie Night website to learn more.



