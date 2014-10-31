Google Glass Is Now Completely Banned From All US Movie Theatres

Movie fans will no longer be able to wear Google Glass and other wearable technology in US cinemas.

The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) have combined to prohibit the usage because they are afraid of of illegal recording and movie privacy, according to Variety.

Google Glass has been the centre of much uncertainty since the public starting experimenting with the device.

One man, a self-proclaimed “ignorant idiot,” was even detained by the FBI while watching “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” in Columbia, Ohio, earlier this year.

The wearable’s subtlety compared to smartphones, cameras, and other equipment has led to it being banned in some bars, Las Vegas (within all the city’s casinos) and previously a handful of movie theatres.

Now the MPAA and NATO have released a full statement, website ubergizmo reports, rendering Google Glass completely off-limits when enjoying popcorn and a film.

The groups’ joint policy mentions a “long history of welcoming technological advances and recognise the strong consumer interest in smart phones and wearable ‘intelligent’ devices.”

But crucially, adds: “As part of our continued efforts to ensure movies are not recorded in theatres, however, we maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward using any recording device while movies are being shown.”

“As has been our long-standing policy, all phones must be silenced and other recording devices, including wearable devices, must be turned off and put away at show time.”

