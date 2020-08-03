The biggest box office flop from the year you were born

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Speed Racer’ is a beloved flop.

For every record-breaking film like “Titanic” and “Avengers: Endgame,” there are disappointments that cost studios millions of dollars.

We’ve found the biggest box-office flop from every year since 1978.

With “Avengers: Endgame” breaking records and making box-office history last summer, it’s always good to remember that for every amazing movie there’s a flop or two waiting to happen.

Whether critically panned movies like “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” or beloved cult classics like “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen,” these movies just could not find their audience – and cost their studios exorbitant amounts of money.

Keep scrolling to find out if you remember the biggest box-office flops from the past 42 years.

1978: “Sextette”

Crown International Pictures ‘Sextette’ was the legendary Mae West’s last film.

“Sextette” is the movie version of Mae West’s last play, and filmmakers had a hard time finding a distributor from the get-go. Eventually, they decided to release it themselves and show it at the Cinemadome in Hollywood. According to “The Complete Films of Mae West,” the movie only grossed around $US50,000 against an estimated $US8 million budget.

“Sextette” has many urban legends surrounding it regarding the deteriorating health of the then 85-year-old Mae West – namely that she was senile and had to be fed her lines through an earpiece.

1979: “The Concorde… Airport ’79”

Universal Pictures ‘Concorde’ is part of the ‘Airport’ franchise.

“Concorde” is the fourth and final film in the “Airport” franchise. The first “Airport” movie made over $US100 million at the box office, but it was all downhill from there. Nine years later, the fourth sequel made just $US13 million – less than half of what the third instalment made.

1980: “Heaven’s Gate”

United Artists Heaven’s Gate single-handedly shut down United Artists.

According to BBC, on the sixth day of filming “Heaven’s Gate,” a Western, production was already five days behind schedule. “Heaven’s Gate” is one of the most famous flops of all time, as it lost the studio, United Artists, so much money UA had to be sold.

However, the film was re-edited and shown at the New York Film Forum in 2013, where it received rave reviews. Critics praised its beauty and commitment to authenticity – but that’s exactly what caused the film’s budget to balloon. According to TIME, inflation-adjusted it lost $US114,281,677.

1981: “Honky Tonk Freeway”

Universal Pictures ‘Honky Tonk Freeway.’

Why was “Honky Tonk Freeway,” a comedy based in a small town in Florida, so expensive? Potentially because of the elephants they brought in, or because the film required painting much of the real city of Mount Dora, Florida, bright pink, or because it had hundreds of extras. Whatever the reason, it ended up being the most expensive comedy film at the time.

The film was critically panned and lost $US22 million.

1982: “Inchon”

MGM/UA Entertainment Company The film is based on the invasion of the South Korean port of Inchon.

“Inchon” was never released on home video or DVD, so it only lives on in the memories of those few that saw it in theatres (or on YouTube). The film took four years and almost $US50 million to make: the New York Times called it the “most expensive B-movie ever made.”

The movie had a total loss of almost $US41 million – or roughly $US100 million when adjusted for inflation.

1983: “Krull”

Columbia Pictures ‘Krull.’

“Krull” is a sci-fi/fantasy film about a prince and a group of outlaws setting out to rescue his bride from alien invaders. It had a lot to live up to after recent sci-fi blockbusters like “Star Wars” and “Excalibur,” but unfortunately couldn’t deliver. With a dismal 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences weren’t interested in seeing it and those that did clearly weren’t thrilled.

1984: “The Cotton Club”

Orion Pictures The movie is Nicolas Cage’s fifth film credit ever.

“The Cotton Club” took five years to make, and had highly publicized problems, like budget overages, and a feud between the film’s producer Robert Evans and its director Francis Ford Coppola.

The New York Times headline called the film “neither a smash nor a disaster,” but the film’s deficit begs to differ. IMDB states that the film had an estimated budget of $US58 million, and made half that at the box office.

1985: “Revolution”

Warner Bros. Al Pacino.

A Revolutionary War movie starring Al Pacino sounds… strange. After starring in films like “Serpico,” and “The Godfather” series, seeing Pacino fighting for the Colonies’ freedom seems odd.

The numbers speak for themselves: a $US358,574 box office gross against an estimated $US28 million budget, according to IMDB.

1986: “Howard the Duck”

Universal Pictures ‘Howard the Duck’ was the very first Marvel movie.

“Howard the Duck” is definitely not what comes to mind when you think of Marvel movies, but it was actually the very first one,and it was produced by George Lucas. As a whole, the movie, about a duck from another planet that accidentally lands on Earth to stop an alien invasion is bonkers. And it tanked so terribly that then-president of Universal Frank Price resigned after it flopped.

Something good did come out “Howard” though. Lucas, in debt due to the movie and the creation of his Skywalker Ranch, sold the CGI branch of LucasFilm to Steve Jobs – it would eventually become Pixar.

1987: “Ishtar”

Columbia Pictures In recent years, ‘Ishtar’ has become more popular.

“Ishtar” was released on Blu-ray in 2013, prompting many critics to revisit the notorious flop – and many were shocked to find that it’s actually not bad. However, production of the film (about two US songwriters in Morocco that find them selves in the middle of a CIA power play) was plagued with the most common problems of every box office flop: delays, overspending, and issues between co-stars.

“Ishtar” went on to make only $US14 million from a $US51 million budget.

1988: “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen”

Columbia Pictures A rare, critically-acclaimed flop.

This movie is (rightfully) praised for its breathtaking visual effects. In fact, it was nominated for four Oscars: Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Unfortunately, the high production value caused costs to skyrocket, and made it almost impossible for the film, about an 18th-century German nobleman and his fight against the Ottoman Empire, to break even.

When all was said and done, the film had a loss of $US38.5 million.

1989: “Pink Cadillac”

Warner Bros. Bernadette Peters and Clint Eastwood in ‘Pink Cadillac.’

The ’80s were a rough decade for Clint Eastwood, and “Pink Cadillac,” in which he plays a California bounty hunter, is a significant reason why.

According to IMDB, the movie only made $US12 million at the box office against an estimated budget of $US19 million.

1990: “The Bonfire of the Vanities”

Warner Bros. Tom Hanks and Bruce Willis in ‘The Bonfire of the Vanities.’

This movie, about ’80s-era Wall Street, was so controversial that a book about the behind-the-scenes drama was a huge success – more successful than the movie itself.

There are many reasons why this adaption of Tom Wolfe’s novel of the same name didn’t work out, but most point to it being miscast, having too many changes from the source material, and going way over budget.

The film ended up with a total loss of over $US31 million.

1991: “Hudson Hawk”

TriStar Pictures Bruce Willis in ‘Hudson Hawk.’

“Hudson Hawk,” an absurdist spoof of action movies – like the ones that made Bruce Willis famous – lost almost $US50 million at the box office. In its opening weekend it only made $US7 million, and thanks to terrible reviews it didn’t stand a chance at coming anywhere close to turning a profit.

1992: “Hero”

Columbia Pictures Dustin Hoffman played the titular ‘Hero.’

Known in the UK as “Accidental Hero,” this movie is one of the more forgettable entries in Dustin Hoffman’s extensive filmography. Even though it as an above-average score on Rotten Tomatoes (68%), audiences just weren’t interested in seeing Hoffman save injured passengers from a plane crash.

1993: “Addams Family Values”

Getty Images Wednesday’s storyline was a fan-favourite.

The first “Addams Family” was a huge success so – of course – there had to be a sequel. And for the most part, “Addams Family Values” was enjoyable – it even developed into a cult classic. But at the time, the movie made less than half of what its predecessor did. Compared to other films of the year, like “Mrs. Doubtfire,” it’d be impossible to call this movie a success.

1994: “North”

Columbia Pictures Dan Aykroyd, Elijah Wood, and Reba McEntire were just a small part of the A-list cast in ‘North.’

“North” is the story of a child prodigy (Elijah Wood) in search of his ideal parents.

According to Rolling Stone, the movie’s budget was $US40 million, and it took in just $US7 million at the box office in the summer of 1994. Famed movie critic Roger Ebert might have explained why no one saw this movie best when he wrote “I hated this movie. Hated, hated, hated, hated, hated this movie. Hated it.”

1995: “Cutthroat Island”

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) ‘Cutthroat Island’ held the Guinness World Record for History’s Biggest Box Office Bomb.

“Cutthroat Island” could have been a female-oriented, feminist pirate story, something that’s extremely rare in Hollywood, but ended up being an expensive mess. The film actually held the Guinness World Record for History’s Biggest Box Office Bomb: according to “Freeze Frame,” it cost $US98 million to make and opened at $US2.3 million. Adjusted to inflation, it lost $US147,157,681.

1996: “Mary Reilly”

Sony Pictures Releasing John Malkovich and Julia Roberts as Henry Jekyll and Mary Reilly, respectively.

Did anyone ask for a re-telling of the story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde from the housekeeper’s perspective? Audiences definitely didn’t, because the movie was critically pannedand lost its studio a large amount of money. IMDB estimated its budget at $US47 million, and the film made just $US12 million.

1997: “The Postman”

Warner Bros. Kevin Costner as the Postman.

Before dystopian future movies were all the rage, “The Postman,” based on a short story about America fractioned into multiple small groups with no central government, premiered in 1997. With a dismal 9% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s almost shocking that movies like “The Hunger Games” were able to do so well.

The Telegraph reported that the film made just $US18 million on its $US80 million budget.

1998: “Beloved”

Buena Vista Pictures Yes, that’s Oprah in the middle.

“Beloved,” based on a Toni Morrison novel about an Ohio mother haunted by her slave past (as well as a poltergeist), is a good movie – it has a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. But the quality of the film just didn’t translate into box office success. Disney ended up writing it off after it made just $US8 million during its opening weekend, and saw a 50% drop-off the next weekend.

1999: “The 13th Warrior”

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution Antonio Banderas as Ahmad.

“The 13th Warrior” is based on a novel written by Michael Crichton (author of “Jurassic Park”) and directed by John McTiernan (director of “Die Hard” and “Predator”). By all accounts, this movie, loosely based on the tale of Beowulf, should have been a hit. Unfortunately, production costs ran very high and the film just couldn’t recover.

The film had a $US160 million budget, and made just $US61 million back, NME reported. TIME even estimates a $US137 million dollar loss.

2000: “Titan A.E.”

Twentieth Century Fox This film ended Fox Animation.

Ten days after “Titan A.E.,” a sci-fi flick based in the distant future, opened to dismal box office numbers, Fox Animation closed its doors – even though it had a hit with “Anastasia” in 1997. According to Digital Spy, Fox took a $US100 million loss on the animated film.

2001: “Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within”

Columbia Pictures ‘Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within.’

Square, the company that financed “Final Fantasy,” went on to quit the movie business and shut down their animation facility in Hawaii because of the overwhelmingly terrible numbers of “Final Fantasy.” Pajiba reports that the film had a total loss of almost $US95 million.

2002: “The Adventures of Pluto Nash”

Warner Bros. ‘The Adventures of Pluto Nash’ kicked off a streak of bad Eddie Murphy movies.

This movie, about a nightclub owner on the moon who refuses to sell his club to local mobsters, was plagued by costly reshoots, pushed back release dates, and terrible audience reactions at test screenings – by the time it was released, Murphy refused to do any publicity related to it.

Even though Murphy didn’t want to be associated with the film, he still collected a $US20 million paycheck – almost triple what the movie made at the box office. TIME estimates a loss of $US145 million, adjusted for inflation.

2003: “Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas”

DreamWorks Distribution Brad Pitt voiced legendary pirate Sinbad.

“Sinbad” tanked so terribly that it almost bankrupted its studio, DreamWorks, after losing $US125 million. As a result of this box office disaster, DreamWorks pivoted away from hand-drawn animation altogether, and focused more on computer-generated films (their next two movies were “Shrek 2” and “Madagascar”).

2004: “The Alamo”

Buena Vista Pictures Billy Bob Thornton and Patrick Wilson as Davy Crockett and William Travis, respectively.

“Remember the Alamo” is a rallying cry throughout Texas and the US as a whole, but Disney would probably like to forget about this 2004 historical movie about the 1836 standoff between Texan and Mexican soldiers. According to TIME, the movie lost over $US146 million.

2005: “Stealth”

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) An A-list cast (Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel, Jamie Foxx) couldn’t save this film.

“Stealth,” about three pilots involved in a top-secret military program, finished fourth in its opening weekend, behind popular films “Wedding Crashers,” “Sky High,” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” In other words, there was no way this movie was going to do well when faced with this competition (though it also only has 13% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Box Office Scoop reported a $US111.7 million loss.

2006: “Poseidon”

Warner Bros. ‘Poseidon.’

This disaster-at-sea epic is definitely no “Titanic.” It holds a 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and was nominated for a Razzie Award for Worst Remake or Ripoff. Just like the Poseidon, the film sank and lost $US69 million.

2007: “Evan Almighty”

Universal Pictures ‘Evan Almighty’ was not as popular as its predecessor,’Bruce Almighty.’

“Bruce Almighty made almost $US500 million, so it makes sense that studios thought that a sequel starring Steve Carrell and Lauren Graham would be box office gold – turns out, those two couldn’t compete with Jim Carrey and Jennifer Aniston.

“Evan Almighty” took over the most expensive comedy mantle from “Honky Tonk Freeway” and cost $US175 million to produce – and did not come close to making a profit.

2008: “Speed Racer”

Warner Bros. The Mach 5 is one of the most iconic cars in pop culture history.

The 2008 remake of “Speed Racer,” a popular anime series that ran in the ’60s, was praised for its visual effects, but critics agreed that the story left a lot to be desired.

Unfortunately, those special effects racked up the film’s budget, and the general public didn’t much want to see the film. Thrillist reported that the film made just $US44 million against a $US120 million budget.

2009: “Land of the Lost”

Universal Studios ‘Land of the Lost’ is based on a ’70s TV show.

The then-Universal Studios president said it best: “‘Land of the Lost’ was just c–p. I mean, there was no excuse for it. ‘Land of the Lost’ was a huge loss. We misfired. We were wrong.”

The time-travelling would-be epic lost its studio $US31.3 million.

2010: “The Nutcracker in 3D”

Cinemarket The titular Nutcracker prefers to be called NC.

“The Nutcracker in 3D” is a mess. There are Nazi rats, sharks, a singing Albert Einstein, and absolutely no ballet. It’s not shocking that it couldn’t find its audience. Hollywood.com estimates that the film lost $US81.9 million.

2011: “Mars Needs Mums”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Motion-capture animation pushed this movie’s budget up astronomically.

According to NME, “Mars Needs Mums” has the questionable distinction of having the worst box office numbers of any Disney film ever made. The film also had the 10th worst opening weekend of any movie since 1982.

Why did it so poorly? People thought the motion-capture style looked creepy, the title reportedly alienated boys, and the thought of seeing a mum get kidnapped was too scary for kids.

Time estimates a loss of $US140 million.

2012: “John Carter”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘John Carter’ was a starring vehicle for Taylor Kitsch.

The poor marketing of “John Carter” can be blamed for its misfortune at the box office – no one knew what this movie was even about (a Civil War vet who wakes up on a planet inhabited by giants).

This movie did so terribly that estimates of how much money Disney lost because of it became a heated topic of discussion. Walt Disney Studios eventually announced that they were taking a $US200 million second quarter write-down due to “John Carter.”

2013: “47 Ronin”

Universal Pictures Keanu Reeves as Kai in ’47 Ronin.’

“47 Ronin” had a lot of problems causing it to flop. The story that the movie was based on was only famous in Japan, and the casting of Keanu Reeves instead of someone of Japanese descent to play the main character, a leaderless samurai avenging the death of his master, caused an uproar.

The movie has been called potentially the worst box office flop of all time – it was “likely to result in $US175 million loss,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

2014: “Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return”

Clarius Entertainment ‘Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return.’

“Legends of Oz” earned just $US3.7 million in its first weekend, and only $US19 million worldwide – 27% of its estimated production cost of $US70 million, according to Forbes.

The film was also plagued by behind-the-scenes drama as producers and fundraisers allegedly pocketed millions of dollars.

2015: “Pan”

Warner Bros. Hugh Jackman and Levi Miller as Blackbeard and Peter Pan, respectively.

Another year, another reboot that tanked. “Pan,” a prequel to J. M. Barrie’s “Peter Pan,” was controversial before it even was released due to the casting of Rooney Mara (a white woman) as Tiger Lily, a Native American in the original.

This likely didn’t endear moviegoers to the film, and it flopped. Vulture reported that the film could lose Warner Bros. up to $US150 million.

2016: “Ben-Hur”

Paramount Pictures Morgan Freeman and Jack Huston as Ilderim and Judah Ben-Hur, respectively.

“Ben-Hur” – the original – is one of the most iconic films of all time. So, of course, Hollywood thought that a reboot would be a box office gold. Unfortunately, the film – about a prince falsely accused of treason – was widely panned with a 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, and was declared the biggest box office flop of 2016.

2017: “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”

Warner Bros. Charlie Hunnam as Arthur.

It turns out that audiences also didn’t want to see another reboot of the legend of King Arthur. We included it on our list of most disappointing movies of 2017, and it’s hard to disagree with the numbers. It earned just $US15.4 million its opening weekend, and is thought to have lost at least $US150 million total.

2018: “Mortal Engines”

Universal Pictures Hera Hilmar in ‘Mortal Engines.’

The movie, based on the 2001 novel of the same name, ended up being another forgettable dystopian sci-fi flick. The premise – that after a catastrophic war, humanity turned cities into mobile “predator cities” – was just too strange for people to connect with.

The film had a disastrous opening weekend, making only $US7.5 million, and dropped off another 76% the next weekend. After its release, Deadline posited that the movie stood to lose over $US100 million.

2019: “Playmobil: The Movie”

STXfilms Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Playmobil: The Movie.’

The “Playmobil” movie broke a record upon its release – though not a positive one. It made just $US670,000 across more than 2,000 screens in the US, making it the lowest box office of any movie to open on that many screens. The Independent went so far as to call it the worst box office flop of all time.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film, based on the Playmobil toys in an apparent bid to replicate the success of ‘The Lego Movie,” only made $US1.1 million in the US, and $US16 million overall. It reportedly had a $US75 million budget.

