MoveOn.org Protesting Facebook By Using Facebook

MoveOn.org is turning its attention away from Iraq and Fox News Channel to take on Facebook. MoveOn says Facebook’s bid to fuse social networking with – gasp! – good old fashioned advertising represents a “glaring violation” of user’s privacy. Specifically targeted is Facebook’s “Beacon” program, which can alert a user’s friends to their latest purchases.

Two questions: Why didn’t MoveOn start squawking about this two weeks ago, when Facebook first announced the program at their super-secret marketing event? And what about Facebook’s opt-out option, which lets users shield their purchases from the news feed? No idea on the first question. But MoveOn spokesman Adam Green tells News.com’s Caroline McCarthy the opt-out’s not enough: “No Facebook user should have their private purchases online posted for the entire world to see without their explicit opted-in permission.”

So how will MoveOn stop Facebook from violating its users’ privacy? By using Facebook! In addition to an online petition, MoveOn is launching its own “Facebook, Stop Invading My Privacy!” group on the social network. But that’s not all! The group will also buy ads on the site. That’ll teach you, Mark Zuckerberg!

