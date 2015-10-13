New York fintech startup nets funding for international expansion

Moven.com Moven wants to move consumer banking to the smartphone.

Mobile banking startup Moven has raised $US12 million from a group of venture investors, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The round was led by Route 66 Ventures, according to the person.

It brings the New York-based fintech company’s total fundraising to about $US25 million and will help fuel Moven’s international expansion in places including Canada and New Zealand.

The company’s year-over-year growth rate from October 2014 to this year was 400%.

Moven is also moving some new management into its ranks.

Greg Midtbo, formerly of Oracle, and Vincent Bahk, who was at Digitas, are joining Moven as managing director for enterprise and chief custom officer, respectively.

