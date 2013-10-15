Send Us Pictures Of Your Glorious (Or Not So Glorious) Movember Mustaches

Every November, clean-shaven gentlemen everywhere grow mustaches for Movember, the global charity dedicated to raising funds and awareness for prostate and testicular cancer and mental health challenges.

This year, as part of a series called “The Honour Code” sponsored by Chivas, we’re hoping to put together a gallery of mustaches from people who participated in Movember last year and hope to do so again this year.

Want to be featured on Business Insider? Want to brag about how your mustache-growing prowess is matched only by Nick Offerman? Want to draw attention to both the charity and your own fundraising efforts?

Email a picture of your most luxurious (or puny, if that’s the way your facial hair goes) Movember ‘stache from last year to [email protected], and include your name, where you live, and why you’re participating in Movember. If you have a fundraising page from this year that you want to promote, feel free to include a link to that as well.

And if you’re thinking of doing Movember this year and didn’t last year, we’ll still consider your picture if you’re willing to get creative (do some Photoshopping to depict what you think your ‘stache might look like, perhaps).

By sending us a picture, you agree to give Business Insider the rights to publish it in our Movember gallery for “The Honour Code,” sponsored by Chivas.

Happy mustache-growing!

