It's Halfway Through 'Movember,' And Business Insider's Readers And Staff Are Looking Pretty Scruffy [PHOTOS]

It’s November, which means several of your colleagues have been sporting … well, interesting-looking facial hair over the past couple of weeks.
No, they didn’t forget to shave. They’re growing mustaches in support of Movember, the global movement that raises awareness of men’s health issues, including prostate and testicular cancer.
We asked Business Insider readers, friends, and staff participating in Movember to share their stories and, most importantly, pictures of their mustaches from last year. Take a look at these mustachioed gents (and one woman) and find out why growing a ‘stache this year really matters to them.
If you’re participating right now and want to be in the slideshow, it’s not too late. Email [email protected] with your name, picture, where you live, and why you’re doing Movember. Include a link to your Movember fundraising page if you have one.
Name: Christopher Minck
Location: London, England (participated in Philadelphia last year)
Why he's doing it: 'I have always been told when you have the power to help other people, do it. If that means I have to look ridiculous with a hot pink mustache then so be it. Movember has also been one of the most fun charities I have been a part of, and I look forward to shocking London by bringing an American flair to my stache!'
Name: Dave Nash
Location: Redondo Beach, Calif.
Why he's doing it: 'I participated in Movember for the first time last year on (sort of) a drunken challenge on Halloween. I took it very seriously, as evidenced by my picture. My fundraising efforts yielded over $US2,000 in donations!! The feeling I got last year from all the fellowship made it my favourite month, by far, of the year. I had so much fun, I have recruited 5 new people to do it with me this year. In the end, a great mustache just can't be ignored and is highly respected, making it a great fundraising tool.'
Name: Niel Joubert
Location: Johannesburg, South Africa
Why he's doing it: 'To raise money and help change the face of men's health. Also to have some fun growing a moustache and going to Movember parties!'
Name: Niles Sager
Location: Kansas City, Mo.
Why he's doing it: 'Participating in Movember to promote awareness for men's health.'
Name: Michael Jacobs, Business Insider's Senior Director of Sales, West
Location: Benicia, Calif.
Why he's doing it: 'I am growing a mustache in support of my dear friend Ed Stone, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer this year.'
Name: Buzz Wiggins
Location: New York, N.Y.
Why he's doing it: 'Having lost people in my life to the effects of cancer, I am very happy to participate in any event to provide awareness and raise money to fight it. It also helps that I haven't fully shaved my face in many years.'
Name: Chris Ryan, Business Insider's East Coast Director of Ad Sales
Location: Harrison, N.Y.
Why he's doing it: 'I'm looking out for other guys. I'm also following my life-long dream of having an excuse to grow a bad-arse mustache. By following this dream, I have the opportunity to raise money for a worthy cause. (I will admit to loving Daryl Hall's carefree hair while lusting at the grandeur of John Oates' power-stache.) I'm trying to raise some awareness around men's health issues, particularly prostate and testicular cancer.'
Name: Kartik Srinivasan
Location: Chicago, Ill.
Why he's doing it: 'Last year I took part in Movember for the first time and raised $US280, and I hope to beat that this year. I am participating in Movember to raise awareness for men's health issues. (I recruited my daughter to help me last year and she put on her fake mo.)'
Name: Myrna G De Arce
Location: Brisbane, Australia
Why she's doing it: 'I am supporting Movember by wearing a stick-on or fake one as I cannot grow one (being a woman and all that). I think the sacrifice fits the purpose -- I am, in fact very vain, and wearing a moustache is easier said than done. However, I have already received $US75 in donations. The people at my work are supporting me, too. I hope my picture will encourage more men and even women to do it and/or donate.'
Name: Chris Buckley, Senior Systems Engineer for Business Insider
Location: New York
Why he's doing it: 'Part fashion, part fun, and it's an interesting way to bring up the topic of cancer which seems to mainly affect men. We don't get much press!'
Name: Jeff Lundwall
Location: Greenwich Village, New York
Why he's doing it: 'I am participating because, while men can have health issues at any age, guys my age are starting to really feel and see the effects of life threatening/altering conditions in our friends. Movember is an easy way to build awareness and raise money with a fun sense of community. It is great when I walk down the street and people say, 'hey, nice mo!''
Name: Corey Brand, Account Executive at Business Insider
Location: New York
Why he's doing it: 'I'm helping to raise awareness for a great cause, and growing a killer mustache all in the name of that cause.'
Name: Robb Burns
Location: Naperville, IL
Why he's doing it: 'I'm growing a mustache for Movember and raising funds after recently learning my dad has prostate cancer. Before the diagnosis I donated to a group of co-workers participating in the Movember fundraiser. This year I've become completely involved and determined to raise money and spread awareness. I've had an incredible time working with my dad on our Movember team and we've been able to discuss our (men's) health together. It's something I didn't quite expect, but incredibly eye opening. He's an incredible father and truly inspiring.'
Name: Eric Nordstrom
Location: Houston, TX
Why he's doing it: 'The mo is strong here. Second year doing it. Dad had prostate cancer, as did two of my law partners. My wife hates cancer more than she hates my moustache.'
Name: Michael Burdeen
Location: Chicago, IL
Why he's doing it: 'To me, Movember is a win/win. I get to raise money for a good cause and also have an excuse for not shaving!'
