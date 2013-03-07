Use This App To Make Moving As Easy As Ordering Dinner

Moving is terrible.



There are no shortcuts or easy fixes when it comes to packing up all your possessions and taking them to a brand new place. But a company called Moveline aims to make it as easy as possible by organising your move from beginning to end.

Using the company’s free app, you capture a video of your house and send it to them so they can build an inventory of your stuff and make estimates on what kind of moving services you need. They’ll even determine how big of a truck you’ll need to hold everything once it’s all packed.

Then the company makes recommendations for moving services for you to hire based on price and trustworthiness. And depending on how complex your move is, you might need to hire a few companies. Do you need furniture assembled, for example?

Moveline handles all the billing logistics for these companies at no charge to you. When you pay for your moving services, you’re paying one bill to Moveline, not two or more bills to a number of different companies.

This service is completely free to use (obviously you pay the movers). Moveline gets its piece of the action from the moving companies, so it can focus on making your (stress-filled and horrible) moving experience as tolerable as possible.

Watch the video below to learn more.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.