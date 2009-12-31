Arianna Huffington Behind Campaign To Pull Money From Megabanks And Go Local

Arianna Huffington (of Huffington Post fame) is on a crusade.



She wants to bring local savings and loan banks back into popularity with a new website called Move Your Money.

The website features a crafty propaganda-style video that argues in favour of the S&Ls and tries to point out that they’re not responsible for the recent mortgage meltdown.

Baiscally, it’s a way of protesting the Too Big To Fail, bailout-dependent zombies with your dollars.

Fair enough, but what Huffington’s fans should bear in mind is that during the 1980s, nearly every S&L was engaged in gruesome, dumb practices as engaged in Michael Lewis‘ “Liar’s Poker.”

That being said, Move Your Money seems to have good intentions.

A search bar lets you enter your zip code and find local banks in your area that are rated “B” or higher by the IRA Bank Monitor. It’s essentially a financial crusade of sorts mixed with data aggregation. Either way, we wish Ariana the best of luck with her latest venture.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.