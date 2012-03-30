Move Over, USV – Here's A New York VC Firm People Aren't Talking About Enough

Rick Heitzmann

VCs Fred Wilson and Albert Wenger rightly get a lot of credit for the portfolio they’ve put together at Union Square Ventures. It includes massive hits like Twitter and Zynga, along with under-the-radar successes like Indeed and StackExchange.But there’s another VC firm in New York that people don’t talk about enough: FirstMark.



To be fair, there’s a reason for that: FirstMark’s biggest success story is also a very recent one. That’s Pinterest, the fast-growing site normal people (and women!) actually use.

Credit managing director Rick Heitzmann for that win.

Other stars in the portfolio include Riot Games, which sold to Tencent for $400 million, SecondMarket, the exchange Facebook stock made famous, and Sulia, which organizes social information around topics in a way that Twitter or Facebook probably should.

FirstMark has about $2 billion undermanagement. It was founded as Pequot Ventures back in 1996, and spun out in 2008.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.