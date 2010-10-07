Move Over Steve Jobs: Mark Zuckerberg Is Now Tech's Rockstar CEO

The Social Network is not exactly flattering to Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.



But if it’s true that any press is good press, the acclaimed film is a home run for Mark. A quick look at Google Trends suggests he is now the most buzzed about tech CEO out there, supplanting Apple’s long time rockstar Steve Jobs.

Obviously, the movie just came out, and Mark is already crashing back down to earth. But it will be interesting to see where his new baseline is by this measure. Even before this spike, he appears to have had significantly more traction with the average searcher than the CEOs of Google and Microsoft.

Mark will likely fall down to sub-Jobsian levels. But Steve may have company in his role as the tech CEO normal people have heard of.

