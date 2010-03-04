Move Over Paul Volcker, Here Comes The "Eddie Murphy Rule"

Eddie Murphy

Photo: ap

Eddie Murphy’s latest role is officially, “The Regulator.”The CFTC is calling a new insider trading ban the “Eddie Murphy rule” after the actor’s role in the movie “Trading Places.”



In case you forgot, traders in that fantastic movie stole an Agriculture Department report on the U.S. orange crop and then bet on the market.

The “Eddie Murphy rule” is a new securities-style firewall and insider trading ban for commodities, according to CNBC.

