Move Over Neel Kashkari, Obama Taps Fannie CEO To Run TARP

How will “I ran the TARP” look on Neel Kashkari’s resume? We’re guessing pretty good, because in this environment government experience is huge.



Anyway, he can finally start applying for jobs, since Obama has tapped his replacement.

The lucky guy is Herb Allison, who has been the CEO of Fannie Mae since October — talk about a hellacious temp gig — and was also the longtime chairman of TIAA-CREF. Now there are slots open at both Fannie and Freddy — jobs that really shouldn’t appeal to anyone sane.

