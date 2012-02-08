Move Over, Napa: Virginia's Wine Industry Has Doubled In The Past 5 Years

Photo: Flickr via taberandrew

Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell and his agriculture secretary, Todd Haymore, have been putting a lot of work into promoting Virginia wine as a trigger to economic development, according to Dave McIntyre of The Washington Post.Their efforts may be tied to the findings in a new study released in January that says the Virginia wine industry accounted for $747 million of the state’s economy in 2010, more than twice the $362 million it brought in in 2005.



McIntyre notes that Virginia is becoming a viable wine destination. In 2010, 1.62 million people visited wineries in Virginia, up from 1 million in 2005; those visitors spent $131 million, compared to $57 million five years earlier.

