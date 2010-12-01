Move Over Kim and Britney, Tech Entrepreneurs Are The New Rockstars

Photo: Emily Gannett

They’re featured in national ad campaigns. They grace magazine covers. They make cameos on TV shows and have movies made about them. But they’re not your typical, talentless, fame whores bombarding the media — they’re entrepreneurs.The public’s attention is shifting away from the Kim Kardashians and Heidi Montags to an unseemly group of brilliant nerds and college dropouts who make millions on websites they create.



Facebook, Foursquare, Groupon, and Twitter are changing the way we socialize while their founders are becoming socialites.

Even Mark Cuban was on a recent episode of Entourage.

With sweatpants-swagger and late night launch parties, tech entrepreneurs are the new people to watch. Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley has been slapped on the cover of Entrepreneur and Wired and was deemed “The New King.” Now he and his cofounder are in every People Magazine and they are plastered on giant billboards as Gap models.

These young, self-made millionaires even party like rockstars. They host events at the hottest venues. Founders smoke weed and do lines of coke in bathrooms like they’re guests at Lindsay Lohan’s birthday party, not launching a startup.

“I’m pretty sure every single startup founder smokes weed,” one entrepreneur says. “Someday I’d like to write a book about what’s happening in the startup scene. These kids are rockstars. I guess that’s what happens when you build a $40 million company.”

Tech entrepreneurs are the new rockstars, and even today’s celebrities are getting on board. Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore have made recent investments in startups. Twitter is the only application on Kim Kardashian’s phone.

Get used to it people. These kids are refreshingly smart and innovative, and they’re transforming everything they touch.

