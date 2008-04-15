Move Networks Raises Series C: $46 Million For Web Video

Web video publishing/streaming/stats firm Move Networks has just raised a huge round: $46 million of new financing. Benchmark Capital led the round; other investors include Cisco (CSCO), Comcast Interactive Media (CMCSA), Televisa, and return backers Steamboat Ventures (DIS) and Hummer Winblad Venture Partners.



The challenge for Move Networks: Take business away from Adobe’s (ADBE) Flash, which dominates the Web video market. And Flash has a built-in advantage — it’s already installed on nearly every computer with an Internet connection.

To set itself apart, Move is focusing on high-quality video and the TV industry — clients include ABC, Fox (NWS), ESPN, and The CW (TWX) (CBS). And to boost distribution, Move has partnered with Microsoft (MSFT) to get the Move Media Player integrated with its high-profile Flash rival, Silverlight.

