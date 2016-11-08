3 countries that are inviting Americans to move after the election

US elections tend to leave half the population disappointed, so this year a few countries would like to remind people of something very important.

There’s no shame in moving.

In the 18 months leading up to November 8, Ireland, Canada, and New Zealand have all extended an invitation to Americans to relocate if they aren’t happy with how the presidential race shakes out.

In most cases, people who talk about moving to another country don’t follow through. (Turns out earning citizenship is a hard, time-consuming process.) But in this case, certain places want to make it as painless an experience as possible.

Canada

This past March, a website called Cape Breton If Donald Trump Wins began touting Cape Breton Island, located just off the coast of Nova Scotia, as the hot new destination for people displeased with a Republican in the Oval Office.

The site boasts the island’s cheap housing — “You’ll find it one of the, if not the most affordable in North America!” — and opportunities for investment.

In reality, Cape Breton is seeing economic slowdown because people are getting older and no longer work. The threat of a Donald Trump victory might be more of a sales tactic than anything else.

“The truth is, we welcome all, no matter who you support,” the website states on its homepage, “be it Democrat, Republican or Donald Trump.”

Ireland

There are just 58 people who call the Irish island of Nishturk home. Mary Heanue, Inishturk development officer, reminded people in a TV documentary earlier this year that Americans are more than welcome to help boost that number, since Inishturk is hurting economically.

“I’ve heard there are quite a few people in America looking to move to Ireland and other countries if Donald Trump becomes president,” Heanue said, adding kids would have near one-on-one instruction time in schools. “I’d like them to know that we’d love to see them consider moving over here.”

Irish passports may be hard to come by, however, as the recent Brexit vote has led to a surge in people looking to leave the UK in search of greener pastures.

New Zealand

As Ruth Bader Ginsburg hinted this past July, New Zealand is a third option for Americans that want a warm welcome come November.

“If you’re like many people who move to New Zealand from the USA, you’re probably looking for a relaxed pace of life, in an unspoiled country where people are friendly and look out for each other,” the New Zealand Immigration office states on its website.

The country entices Americans with its mild summers and winters, good education system, and high standard of living.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.