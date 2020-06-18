This $114,999 2-story, 330-square-foot tiny home on wheels was created to disrupt the tiny home market — see inside the 'Henderson'

- Movable Roots specialises in creating tiny homes, whether it be custom build or one of its five flagship models.
- It’s first flagship model, the Henderson, is a two-floor, 330-square foot tiny home that sits on a trailer for $US114,999.
- The lofted Henderson includes a kitchen, joint bathroom and laundry room, and two bedrooms.
Movable Roots specialises in creating tiny homes on wheels, including the Henderson, a two-floor, 330-square-foot trailer home for $US114,999.
The Henderson design came after two of the company’s founders, Nikki Cheatham and her husband Mike, decided they wanted to disrupt the tiny home industry, Nikki told Business Insider in an email. Before the conception of the Henderson build, the Cheathams were seeing tiny homes that looked more like dated log cabins than unique modern builds that resemble a “regular” home.
Now, Florida-based Movable Roots has four other “flagship” tiny homes in its lineup besides the Henderson, including the 270-square foot Hawk and 275-square foot Grant.
However, the company’s work doesn’t stop at its five-set layout homes. Movable Roots also creates and sells trailers, custom tiny home builds for those who don’t want a siloed layout and tiny home “shells” for customers who want help with a tiny home but would rather finish the building process themselves.
The trailer is 30 feet long, but Movable Roots added a two-foot extension to both ends of the trailer to extend its overall length to 34 feet.
The 330 square footage includes a kitchen, bathroom with laundry, and two bedrooms, one of which is lofted.
The first floor has the bathroom, kitchen, and master bedroom …
… while the top has the second bedroom.
The lofted bedroom can be accessed with the built-in ladder.
Henderson’s upstairs loft was designed to be a guest room, children’s bedroom, or storage unit.
The lower master bedroom can accommodate a queen mattress and still have enough walking space around three sides of the bed.
The bathroom has the same amenities as any traditional bathroom, such as a walk-in shower with glass sliding doors, a toilet …
… towel racks, and under-sink storage spaces.
The bathroom also houses the washer and dryer.
The kitchen is adorned with blue cabinets that are contrasted by the long quartz countertop.
Kitchen utilities include a gas stove, oven, sink, and dishwasher.
Meals made in the kitchen can be eaten across the way at the dining table, which seats two.
Henderson’s floor is made of reclaimed wood from old barns.
The home can be accessed through two doors: one by the kitchen and dining room, and one in the master bedroom.
There’s also a built-in deck to give Henderson the feel of a traditional foundation-based home.
The Movable Roots spends between 14 to 16 weeks per build and offers an off-grid option.
The listed $US114,999 price does not include the mattress, couch, or decor.
